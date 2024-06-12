Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: History Vikings, netflix, preview, season 3, trailer, Vikings

Vikings: Valhalla Final Season Set for July 11th: Official Trailer

With the third & final season of Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla set to hit screens on July 11th, here's the official trailer and preview images.

More than eight months after we learned that the third season of series creator, showrunner & EP Jeb Stuart's Vikings: Valhalla would be its last, we're learning when the final chapter of the Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, and Leo Suter-starring sequel series to Michael Hirst's Vikings will hit our screens. Jumping ahead seven years from the second season finale, Freydis is now the undisputed leader of pagan Jomsborg, and Leif and Harald have achieved glory in Constantinople. But greater challenges lie ahead in order for each to reach their ultimate destiny – including one last battle. With the third and final season set to hit Netflix screens on July 11th, check out the official trailer for Vikings: Valhalla above and an updated image gallery below:

"I am so grateful to have had three seasons to tell the stories of Leif, Harald, and Freydis. I knew from the beginning that I wanted to show the evolution of how three of the most famous Vikings became the icons we know today and we have done just that. I hope when the audience gets to see the new season, they'll be excited by all the new heights that we've taken these heroes. When we started this project five years ago, I worked hard with this incredible cast and crew to craft a journey that we all hoped would be satisfying," said Stuart in a statement back in October 2023 when the news was first announced. "Of course, with real historical figures, there are always more aspects of their lives that could be explored, but it made sense story-wise for our Leif, Freydis, and Harald's voyages to end with our third season. And we really cannot wait for the fans to see the conclusion of this chapter of history."

Joining Corlett, Gustavsson, and Suter in the cast of the MGM Television-produced Vikings: Valhalla is Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Goran Visnjic, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, Pollyanna McIntosh, Soren Pilmark, Bradley James, Hayat Kamille, Marcin Dorocinski, and Sofya Lebedeva. Along with serving as showrunner, Stuart also executive-produces – along with Morgan O'Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri also executive producing.

