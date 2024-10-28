Posted in: Nickelodeon, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: kamala harris, nickelodeon, opinion, trump

VP Harris Wins Nickelodeon Kids' Vote – But Will Trump Accept Results?

VP Harris won Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President "Kids’ Vote" poll - will Trump accept the results? Should Bikini Bottom be on red alert?

After the slime cleared and 32,000+ individual virtual ballots were cast, the kids have spoken! Unfortunately, we've got a good news/bad news situation at play. It's good news for Vice President Kamala Harris, who was the winner of Nickelodeon's Kids Pick the President "Kids' Vote" poll – besting ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump, 52% to 48%. Unfortunately, it could be bad news for SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick, Sandy Cheeks, and the rest of our animated friends because we saw what happened the last time Trump lost an election. We can only hope that President Joseph Biden has ordered extra security to Bikini Bottom – and despite rumblings on social media, there appears to be no truth to the rumor that Jimmy Pesto from FOX's Bob's Burgers was being called in to lead some kind of effort to stop the vote from being certified and to overturn the election.

The results of the non-scientific, purely-for-entertainment polling (conducted from October 3-23) that we're positive only included kids and didn't include their parents voting on their behalf or adult pretending to be kids was be announced tonight during a half-hour special hosted by Nate Burleson (CBS Mornings, NFL Slimetime, The NFL Today) and his daughter, Mia Burleson (NFL Slimetime) that's set to kick off at 8 pm ET/PT across Nickelodeon, Paramount+, Nickelodeon YouTube, Nick.com, and the Nickelodeon Pluto TV channels (Nick Pluto, 90's Kids TV, Totally Teen) – and will also be available on Tuesday on Nick On Demand. The platform is set to spotlight young people addressing the issues that are important to them, featuring voices from all sides of the political spectrum tackling the economy, the future of AI and technology, health care, and more.

To further help families deal with the growing stress levels surrounding the November 5th election and to keep them from impacting their kids, Nickelodeon partnered with NAMLE (The National Association of Media Literacy Educators) on a guide to provide information and resources spotlighting media literacy that is available on kidspickthepresident.com. Kids Pick the President is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; Luke Wahl, Vice President, Unscripted Creative; and Jana Blumenthal Vice President, Production. Wahl and Ben Plumier serve as Executive Producers.

