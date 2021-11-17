Walker & Davidsons Feud Heats Up This Week: Season 2 Episode 4 Preview

In this week's preview for The CW's Walker episode, Cordell (Jared Padalecki) still finds himself pretty much the only thing standing between "Family Feud 2.0" erupting between the Walkers and the Davidsons. Liam (Keegan Allen) has made it clear that he's not a big dan of the Davidsons- especially Denise (Amara Zaragoza) and her husband Dan (Dave Annable). Add into this already volatile situation the fact that Cordell has to let the family know that they've been watched and for some time. Want to guess who's going to get the blame? Here's a look at the preview for "It's Not What You Think":

Walker Season 2 Episode 4 "It's Not What You Think": LIAM IS SUSPICIOUS OF THE DAVIDSONS – Walker (Jared Padalecki) tells his family about the surveillance cameras in their home and partners with Denise (guest star Tamara Feldman) to lure out whoever is watching them. Liam (Keegan Allen) doesn't trust Denise, or her husband Dan (guest star Dave Annable), which frustrates Walker who is trying to mend the rift between the families. Micki (Lindsey Morgan) continues to deal with the ramifications of her time undercover. Jackie Tejada directed the episode written by Casey Fisher.

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), and Dave Annable (What/If). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.