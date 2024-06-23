Posted in: CW, Preview, Trailer, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cw, Jared Padalecki, preview, series finale, walker

Walker Finale "See You Sometime" Images, Overview & Preview Released

Check out the preview images, overview, and promo for CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker series finale, S04E13: "See You Sometime."

After four seasons and a major leadership turnover at The CW that saw the network lose "The" – and the last vestiges of what used to make the network so special. Unfortunately, that includes series star and EP Jared Padalecki's (Supernatural) Walker. With only days to go until S04E13: "See You Sometime" hits our screens, we have the promo trailer and image gallery for the series wrap-up to pass along. In addition, we have a pretty detailed official overview that reads as if the show's creative team had the fans in mind when it came to offering a sense of closure – even with the episode written before the show's cancellation was publicly announced.

Walker Season 4 Episode 13: "See You Sometime" – Series Finale Preview

Walker Season 4 Episode 13: "See You Sometime": Walker (Jared Padalecki) tries to make up for lost time and wants to be what Geri (Odette Annable) deserves. Cassie (Ashley Reyes) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) have their final interviews for the lieutenant position. Captain James (Coby Bell) advises Cassie and Trey. Stella (Violet Brinson) discusses with Liam (Keegan Allen) what she may want for her future. Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) and Abby (Molly Hagan) admit to each other what they really want for the next phase of their lives. August's (Kale Culley) graduation brings everyone together to celebrate. Written by Anna Fricke & Blythe Ann Johnson and directed by Steve Robin, here's the image gallery released for the series finale:

And here's a look back at Padalecki's Instagram post from May breaking the bad news about the series coming to an end:

Howdy y'all. It is with a heavy heart that I share this news with you. #Walker will not be airing on #CW for a fifth season. It's a tough piece of news to be sure, but we are SO thankful for the #WalkerFamily that has been built, both on set and off. After four seasons together, we have felt the love and support from the entire #WalkerFamily, and we will be forever grateful. Too often, we get to be the ones receiving the praise and gratitude and flattery and, all too often, we miss the opportunity to put it back where it belongs… WITH THE FANS! In this world, home isn't a "place"; it's a relationship. "Places" can be lost. "Relationships" can live forever. Our gratitude and love for the entire #WalkerFamily will live forever. It has been a unique honor to be a part of the cast and crew (and fandom!) that helped #Walker tell the stories that we told. I will forever smile on the years I got to spend with the cast and crew and studio and network and fandom that made this all possible. Til we ride again. 🤠❤️ -jp

CW's Walker starred Padalecki as Cordell Walker, Ashley Reyes as Cassie Perez, Keegan Allen as Liam Walker, Mitch Pileggi as Bonham Walker, Molly Hagan as Abeline Walker, Violet Brinson as Stella Walker, Kale Culley as August Walker, Coby Bell as Captain Larry James, Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett, and Odette Annable as Geri Broussard. Executive producers included Anna Fricke, Jared Padalecki, Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Steve Robin, Russel Friend, and John Patterson. The series was produced by CBS Studios – in association with Rideback, Pursued By A Bear, and Stick To Your Guns.

