Walker: Independence Taps Arrow Alum Katherine McNamara As Lead

As production gets underway on The CW's Jared Padalecki-executive produced prequel series Walker: Independence, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Katherine McNamara (Arrow) has been cast as the female lead opposite Matt Barr (with Justin Johnson Cortez co-starring). Set in the late 1800s, Walker: Independence follows Abby Walker (McNamara), an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Barr), a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.

Originally from Boston's high society, McNamara's Abby is a tough-minded woman, moving across the country with her husband to a new life in Independence. After her husband is killed by a horse thief in the night, Abby wanders grief-stricken through the brush and finally into the town of Independence. She takes on the name of "Walker" and sets about building her strength (personal and financial), because she's going to be the first Walker to go to war against overwhelming odds. The first but not the last… Barr's Rawlins is a gambler and an outlaw who lays low in the town of Independence. Cocky, confident, brash, and a bit foolhardy, he's been having an on-again, off-again affair with rancher's daughter Lucia Montero — but after meeting Abby, Hoyt's wandering eye appears to have frozen in place. Well aware that Abby is a straight arrow, Hoyt realizes he might have a lot to learn from her, seeing someone who might help him step away from the life of an outlaw, taking a side for change to fight for truth, justice and the Texan way.

Cortez's Calian is a member of an Indigenous scouting party outside Independence who speaks fluent English and has mixed feelings about the influx of the white settlers out West. Calian is curious about their innovations, their music, and their culture but remains wary about losing his tribal lands. After spotting Abby half-dead in the brush, Calian saves her and takes her to the outskirts of Independence — he knows better than to walk into town, escorting a white woman. Seamus Fahey wrote the pilot based on a story by him and Anna Fricke, with both set to executive produce alongside Padalecki, Fricke & Laura Terry via their Pursued By a Bear banner, and Rideback's Dan Lin & Lindsey Liberatore (with CBS Studios producing). Pilot director Larry Teng (Nancy Drew, Elementary) has also directed five-plus episodes of series such as Medium, NCIS: Los Angeles, Hawaii Five-0, Criminal Minds, SEAL Team, and others. As for Padalecki, the news of the spinoff pilot came the same week that his friend & Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles was given a green light for a pilot for his proposed SPN prequel series, The Winchesters (which Padalecki is currently not involved with).