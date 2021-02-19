Walker: Jared Padalecki Posts Texas Storm Family Update; Live-Tweeting

With The CW's Walker starting right now on the east coast, series star Jared Padalecki is set to join viewers on Twitter for an impromptu tweet-a-long. While that's pretty newsworthy in and of itself, the news also came with an update on how Padalecki, his wife and co-star Genevieve Padalecki, and their family are holding up as they find themselves in the middle of the winter storm that been crushing the state of Texas. In a tweet earlier this evening, Padalecki let everyone know that after shutting off the water supply from a busted pipe and attempting to stay warm with the power out, he was looking to jump into social media to connect with the fans for some much-needed distraction.

Here's a look at Padalecki's tweet, followed by a preview of this week's chapter of The CW's Walker:

Gonna watch the ALL NEW #Walker with y'all in 25 minutes!! Now that we've shut off our water from our busted pipe, and figured out how to stay (mostly) warm after we lost power, I need to be distracted 😊

Hope y'all are safe and sound out there. 🙏🙏 — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) February 19, 2021

Now here's a look at tonight's episode "Duke":

Walker Season 1, Episode 5 "Duke": WALKER'S PAST COMES BACK TO HAUNT HIM – When his past unexpectedly collides with his present life, Walker (Jared Padalecki) is forced to resume his undercover identity to keep his family safe. Micki (Lindsey Morgan) gets caught up in Walker's old case while August (Kale Culley) threatens to blow his father's cover. Trey (Jeff Pierre) starts his new job. The episode was written by Bret VandenBos and Brandon Willer, and directed by Steve Robin.

The CW's Walker is a reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger," stars Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural") as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home. He'll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, "Me, Myself and I") and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, "Sharp Objects") and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, "Pretty Little Liars") who stepped in during Walker's absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, "Herman's Head") and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, "The X-Files"). Walker's former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, "The Game"). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history) played by Lindsey Morgan ("The 100"), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett.

