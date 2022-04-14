Walker: Jensen Ackles Shares Kansas BTS Performance Clip & More

After everything that Walker 02E14 "No Such Thing As Fair Play"(written by Katherine Alyse) director & Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles "endured" while filming an episode of his SPN co-star Jared Padalecki's CW series (fun pranking starting here & wrapping here), what more reasons would the fans need to tune in tonight? Thankfully, Ackles took to Instagram to address that very question, answer it, and then offer something very cool for the SPN Family to enjoy. Ackles directing? Check! Kansas performing? Check! SPN easter eggs? Check! Padalecki stumbling a lot?! Check…? Sounds like Ackles has a lot of bases covered, now here's a look at Ackles checking in from the productions offices:

Now here's a look at Ackles listing all of the reasons why you should check out tonight's episode, and for your commitment and dedication? How about a look/listen behind the scenes as Kansas performs a certain song some of you might be familiar with:

Earlier this week, Ackles shared some thoughts with EW about what it was like seeing his SPN brother-in-arms in a new role & on a new show and working with the rock band Kansas, followed by a few words about some Supernatural easter eggs that viewers should keep an eye on:

On Working with Padalecki & Seeing Him in a New "Universe": "Funny enough, I feel like Walker is probably more like Jared than Sam was, not necessarily in actual character development, but just in mannerisms and reactionary things, the nuances of what Jared's doing. I think this feels a little closer to him, which is great because who knows him better than him?" Ackles explained. "It was fun to get back into the shorthand with him with performance notes, with technical notes. I can even use a reference to a movie and he knows that I'm actually giving him a note. There's nobody else I can do that with. He and I have that, and we'll always have that. That's not something that fades away."

On How Kansas Appearing Came About: "They were like, 'We're writing that script right now, but we just found out Kansas is actually going to be in Austin playing one night and it happens to be three days before you start working.' So I was in prep and basically, they broke the main unit early on the previous episode so that they could do a full company move over to the Moody Theater in downtown Austin and we could set up and shoot, essentially, a rock concert. So I shot that while in prep, and then a couple days later we started rolling on principle photography for me."

So Did Having Kansas on "Walker" Bring Some "Supernatural" Closure? "Yeah, and they were also really excited that they were getting to scratch an itch that didn't get scratched. I didn't know this, but they were literally at the airport and some of them were getting on a plane to come to Vancouver when they got called and told, 'Sorry, COVID, we're shutting down.' So that's how close we were to having that experience with them. The fact that we got to do that in any capacity felt like we got to scratch an itch that needed to be scratched."

Yes, There Will Be "Supernatural" Easter Eggs in Ackles' Episode: "Katherine Alyse, who wrote the episode, knows 'Supernatural' very well and essentially wrote a lot of Easter eggs. I was either like, 'Oh, I can absolutely do that' or, 'I can level that up.' We definitely tried to pepper in the Easter eggs when we could."