Walker Director Jensen Ackles Facing An Identity Crisis on Set?

First off, we want to wish Supernatural & The Boys actor Jensen Ackles a happy birthday. Between work on the SPN spinoff prequel series and his upcoming turn as Soldier Boys in Amazon & SPN creator Eric Kripke's The Boys, he's facing both a birthday and year that aren't exactly going to be what you would call "quiet ones." We also learned last September that Ackles would be reuniting with his SPN co-star Jared Padalecki on Padalecki's The CW series Walker, directing an episode (reportedly S02E14) during the second season. And that's what we're focusing on today, as Ackles shares a look at an interesting situation taking place on the set. From the screencaps below, the Walker team is either trying to remind Ackles of who he is, where's he's been, and where he's going; or it's a sick mind game trying to create some kind of identity crisis. Since we're feeling pretty good for a Tuesday, we're going to go with & hope for the former.

Now here's a look back at the preview images for this week's return episode "Nudge," where Liam (Keegan Allen) gets some help with his plan and Colton (Jalen Thomas Brooks) realizes he has some serious emotional laundry he has to fold and put away. Which is a stretched metaphor way of saying that he has some feelings for Stella (Violet Brinson) that he needs to deal with:

Walker Season 2 Episode 10 "Nudge": CORDELL GETS SOME ASSISTANCE ON A NEW CASE – A feisty officer Perez (guest star Ashley Reyes) mistakes Cordell (Jared Padalecki) for a suspect. Trey (Jeff Pierre) offers to help Liam (Keegan Allen) with a project. Meanwhile, Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) is struggling with his feelings for Stella (Violet Brinson). Steve Robin directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Casey Fisher.

Padalecki is teaming with series creator, executive producer & showrunner Anna Fricke, and executive producers Seamus Fahey, Dan Lin & Lindsey Liberatore to develop the prequel origin story Walker: Independence. Written by Fahey from a story by Fahey and Fricke, the spinoff is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems. Larry Teng (Nancy Drew, Elementary) is set to direct and executive produce the pilot. Padalecki & Fahey will executive produce alongside Fricke and Laura Terry via Pursued By a Bear, as well as Lin and Liberatore of Rideback. CBS Studios will serve as the studio.

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), and Dave Annable (What/If). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.