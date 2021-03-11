Walker S01E06 Preview: Cordell Makes His Case; Micki Gets a Visitor

After a week off, The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker is back this week with an episode that finds both Cordell (Padalecki) and Micki (Lindsey Morgan) facing some new family matters. For Cordell, it's about convincing Geri (Odette Annable) to not sell a bar that holds so many memories- memories Cordell hopes to remind Geri of. Meanwhile, Micki (Morgan) already has enough on her plate- so what better time than now for a visit from mom (Alex Meneses)? Meanwhile, the truth behind Emily's (Genevieve Padalecki) death may not be as clear-cut as everyone wants Cordell to believe- all of that and more in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for this week's "Bar None":

Walker Season 1, Episode 6 "Bar None": MICKI'S MOTHER DROPS IN FOR A VISIT – When Geri (guest star Odette Annable) decides to sell the bar, it throws Walker (Jared Padalecki) for a loop. With so many memories attached to the bar, he asks Geri to reconsider and reminds her of all the good times they've had there with Emily (guest star Genevieve Padalecki) and Hoyt (guest star Matt Barr). Meanwhile, Micki (Lindsey Morgan) is shocked when her mother (guest star Alex Meneses) drops in unexpectedly. The episode was written by Casey Fisher and Paula Sabbaga, and directed by Amyn Kaderali.

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), and Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.