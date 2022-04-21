Walker S02E15 Preview Images: Cordell Looks to His Past For Help

What's that, you say? It wouldn't be a Thursday if there wasn't a preview for an upcoming episode of The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker? Well, thankful we have you covered because what follows is a look at S02E15 "Bygones," hitting screens on April 28th. And we're not just talking preview images (and props to Padalecki for that suit in the first image), because we also have a look at the official episode overview as well as the promo- check it all out below:

Walker Season 2 Episode 15 "Bygones": CAGE RAGE – Cordell (Padalecki) needs the help of someone from his past, but can they be trusted? Meanwhile, Trey (Jeff Pierre) shows James (Coby Bell) and August (Kale Culley) a new way to deal with some of life's frustrations. Phil Hardage directed the episode written by David James.

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), and Dave Annable (What/If). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.