Walker Season 1 "Defend the Ranch" Preview: Cordell's Past Hits Home

If tonight's episode of The CW's Walker feels like a "huge " episode, there's a reason. Episode 13 "Defend the Ranch" was originally intended to be the season finale- that is until the show's early success convinced the network to order some more of Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and his family. Picking up where the last episode left off, Liam's (Keegan Allen) been shot and the Rodeo Kings have the drop on the Walkers. So even though the episode may not be wrapping up the season, Padalecki wants viewers to know that it still has the potential to be a major game-changer." Explaining that the importance of the episode "didn't change when they added episodes," Padalecki sees this one as a must-watch. "It's an enormous, enormous episode. It's the biggest by far. It was meant to be a three-part finale with [episode] 13 obviously being the big guns, so it's huge. I remember telling [Padalecki's wife] Gen before we were shooting it, "I'm going to be a little off for the next week and a half. I'm not really going to be present as a husband or father, I apologize, but there's so much." I had to stay in a certain headspace. I really wanted to do it properly; I wanted to give everything to Walker. It's a huge episode. It was an enormous season finale, and now it happens to not be our season finale, but it's still equally as enormous." Now here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for "Defend the Ranch":

Walker Season 1 Episode 13 "Defend the Ranch": THE WALKER FAMILY – Walker's (Jared Padalecki) past comes back with a vengeance and it threatens the very thing he loves the most – his family. Alex Pillai directed the episode, with story by Seamus Kevin Fahey and written by Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker 1×13 Promo "Defend The Ranch" (HD) Jared Padalecki series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAnMJ6WMUA4)

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), and Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.

