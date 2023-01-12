Walker Season 3 Episodes 8-10 Overviews, Preview Images Released With the Jared Padalecki-starring series returning with a new episode tonight, here's a look at what's ahead this season for The CW's Walker.

With a new year comes the second half of The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker Season 3. So in honor of tonight's return episode (S03E10 "Cry Uncle"), we have preview images and official episode overviews for not just this week's episode… not just next week's episode… but for the episode following those two, too! Why? Because that's how we roll… no need to thank us. Instead, do a deep dive into what the month of January has in store for the Walkers and their friends.

Here's a Look at Walker Season 3 Episodes 8-10

Walker Season 3 Episode 8 "Cry Uncle": FAMILY FIRST – In the aftermath of the Walker's dramatic Thanksgiving dinner with Abeline's (Molly Hagan) traumatic hospitalization, the family rings in the new year with members of the Walker family resolving to make better choices across the board. While Cordell (Jared Padalecki) throws himself into family matters, Cassie (Ashley Reyes) pulls Trey (Jeff Pierre) into a case tracking down an elusive tech mogul. But Cassie gets the sense she's in hot water with Captain James (Coby Bell). Also starring Mitch Pileggi, Keegan Allen, Violet Brinson, and Kale Culley. Aaron Carew wrote the episode directed by Lauren Petzke.

Walker Season 3 Episode 9 "Buffering": KEEPING SECRETS – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) is tipped off that Grey Flag may still have him as their prime target. Meanwhile, Captain James (Coby Bell) has discovered that Cordell and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) weren't truthful about some top-secret information and Trey's (Jeff Pierre) involvement in the prior week's case lands him in hot water. Abeline (Molly Hagan) and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) disagree on how ready Cordell is to handle his responsibilities, while Liam (Keegan Allen) continues to pursue his new business venture, despite his dad's displeasure over his son's new partner. Russell Friend wrote the episode directed by Kevin Berlandi.

Walker Season 3 Episode 10 "Blinded by the Light": SLOW ROAD TO REDEMPTION – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) intervene in a hostage situation at a server farm, but something Trey (Jeff Pierre) finds indicates something more sinister is at play. Meanwhile, August (Kale Culley) tries to smooth things over with his grandparents, Liam (Keegan Allen) attempts to step up his responsibility within the family business, and a luncheon awkwardly reunites Cordell with someone from the past. Also starring Molly Hagan, Mitch Pileggi, and Violet Brinson. Lauren Petzke directed the episode written by Maya Vyas.