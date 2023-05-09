Walker: The CW Renews Jared Padalecki Series for 13-Episode Season 4 Great news for Walker fans, with The CW confirming the Jared Padalecki (Supernatural)-starring series will be back for a 13-episode Season 4.

Fans of The CW & Jared Padalecki's (Supernatural) Walker are feeling a whole lot better this afternoon, with the series getting a 13-episode fourth season for the 2023-2024 broadcast season (the first under Nextstar's new leadership). "Over the past three seasons, 'Walker' has become the top performing series on The CW with a passionate fanbase and a fantastic cast and creative team led by Jared Padalecki, who has now been a leading man on the network for over twenty years," said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. 'As we build a great big new future for The CW, we are thrilled to be staying in business with our partners at CBS Studios, and we cannot wait to have 'Walker' back on the schedule." Padalecki added, "I'm so excited and grateful to continue the 'Walker' legacy for another season alongside our partners at CBS Studios and The CW. We can't wait to make Season 4 bigger and better than ever and to lasso even more fans into the 'Walker' family. Let's ride!"

Here's a look back at an early teaser & overview for the recently-renewed series' third season:

Season 3 of Walker picks up right where season 2 left off in the sobering aftermath of the question: "Where's dad?" Texas Ranger Cordell Walker, played by Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural"), has his hands tied – literally. Taken and held captive by an anarchist group who is determined to break him, Walker must face a painful memory from his past he's never shared with anyone and team up with an unexpected ally, Julia (Anna Enger, "S.W.A.T"), if he wants to get out alive.

Back in Austin, the Davidsons are officially gone, and the Walkers are free to move back into their family ranch — but the homecoming has been anything but jovial. Walker's absence has caused a tornado that has shifted everyone off course, forcing them to abandon their new paths and step back into the familiar shoes of waiting for him to come home. Walker's traditional Texan father, Bonham (Mitch Pileggi, "The X-Files"), and the no nonsense matriarch of the family, Abeline (Molly Hagan, "Herman's Head"), struggle to stay optimistic as the heartbreak in their family piles up. Former ADA and Walker's younger brother, Liam (Keegan Allen, "Pretty Little Liars"), takes matters into his own hands to track down his brother – but only ends up adding to the storm. Still dealing with the sting of her birth mother's arrest, Geri (Odette Annable, "Supergirl") tries to be the person to lean on for the Walkers, but — unbeknownst to them — has her own past catching up with her as well.

Fresh off her high school graduation, Walker's sharp and stubborn daughter Stella (Violet Brinson, "Sharp Objects") makes a decision about her future that creates rifts with her similarly wayward brother, August (Kale Culley, "Me, Myself and I"), who is determined to step out of his sister's shadow and be big man on campus this year.

At Ranger HQ — Walker's razor-tongued rookie partner, Cassie (Ashley Reyes, "How I Met Your Father"), has already had one partner disappear and will go to any lengths not to repeat the past — even if it means breaking Ranger procedure. Despite it all, she stumbles into a connection with the pompously charming Chief of Staff to the Mayor – who is keen on getting to know her and fitting into her life. The stalwart Captain of the Austin Rangers, James (Coby Bell, "The Game"), busies himself working with their new recruit — human Swiss Army knife Trey (Jeff Pierre, "Once Upon a Time") – as Trey struggles to prove himself worthy of being the only Ranger who hasn't come up on the traditional path.

In season 3, a tragedy from Walker's past will resurface, forcing the family to examine old wounds and internal rifts that threaten to tear them apart. After everything the Walkers have been through, are they their own worst enemy?