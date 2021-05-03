WandaVision: Marvel Boss Kevin Feige on Doctor Strange's Cut Cameo

Fans speculating on what surprise cameo would emerge in the WandaVision finale were left disappointed by the end credit scene as most hoped for a character from the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. What they ended up seeing was Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) enjoying solitude in a remote cabin partaking in a warm beverage while her Scarlet Witch counterpart is busy, isolated within her own enclosure fastidiously studying the Darkhold grimoire and mastering its secrets before her sons call her from the distance to transition to the upcoming film. That was not always the case according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige who confessed in an interview with Rolling Stone that Stephen Strange himself, played by Benedict Cumberbatch actually shot his cameo that tied to the direct plot of the series before it ended up in the cutting room floor.

Why Doctor Strange Didn't Cameo in WandaVision

"Some people might say, 'Oh, it would've been so cool to see Dr. Strange,'" Feige said. "But it would have taken away from Wanda, which is what we didn't want to do. We didn't want the end of the show to be commoditized to go to the next movie — here's the white guy, 'Let me show you how power works.'" Strange ended up written out entirely from the episode with Feige and creator Jac Shaeffer working out the details. "Marvel's process is "a wonderful combination of very dedicated coordination and chaos. Chaos magic," Feige explained. Shaeffer added that there were also plans for Cumberbatch to shoot an ad within the series' universe.

One of the gripes fans had against the series was how Wanda got away with manipulating the town of Westview free from consequences to which Olsen responded. "She had to get away before the people who have to hold her accountable got there and where she went is a place that no one could find her. Because she knows that she is going to be held accountable, and I think she has a tremendous amount of guilt." WandaVision, which also stars Paul Bettany, Teyonnah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings, Randall Park, and Debra Jo Rupp, is available to stream on Disney+.