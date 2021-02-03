WandaVision Setting Up for Mark Hamill/The Mandalorian-Like Surprise?

Up to this point, Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision has done a nice job of not just focusing on our "power couple" but also rolling out friendly and surprisingly familiar faces Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, Randall Park's Agent James "Jimmy" Woo, and Kat Dennings' Dr. Darcy Lewis. But now, Olsen is hinting that the surprises are far, far from over. Asked by TVLine if viewers should be expecting any end-of-season guest appearances on par with Mark Hamill's surprise return to the role of Luke Skywalker in the second season finale of Disney+ series The Mandalorian that viewers don't know about yet, Olsen responded with a quick "Yes" before a quick laugh and a follow-up that she was "really excited" for viewers to see what's still to come. If this sounds similar to something Bettany said previously about the series, read on.

Speaking with Lights, Camera, Pod, last week, the WandaVision star appeared to be preparing viewers to view the MCU in an entirely different way once the series' "rewarding" ending finally premieres. "I think they're going to be massively surprised by the end of the show. I really think people are going to be like, 'Oh my God!' And they're going to look at the MCU in a whole new light, and also have a much deeper understanding of what direction it's moving," Bettany teased. His other surprise is the one we think connects to what Olsen said earlier. Bettany revealed that he gets to work with an actor he's "always wanted to work with" and that they "have fireworks together" and "the scenes are great." Bettany appeared pretty excited about it, even referencing the "intense scenes" they have together. Benedict Cumberbatch? One small problem if we take Bettany's clue at face value: the two actors appeared together in 2009's Creation- or could it be a swerve on purpose?

Paul Bettany tells us that #WandaVision's ending will cause fans to "look at the MCU in a whole new light" and teases intense scenes with a secret actor down the line. INTERVIEW: https://t.co/DpjuUp7a2E pic.twitter.com/bGqRo3qaHA — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) January 25, 2021