WandaVision Spinoff "Vision Quest" Reportedly in Development

It looks like the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision will be spawning a second spinoff, with sources reporting that Marvel Studios & Disney+ are in development on a project that would focus on Bettany's Vision. Expected to open a writers' room next week, Vision Quest would focus on Bettany's character's efforts to regain his memories after the events of the original series. Though nothing is confirmed, based on the direction of the series, it's quite possible that Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, could also make an appearance. Though representatives for Bettany and Marvel Studios have declined to comment on the reporting, the spinoff (much like the Kathryn Hahn-starring "Agatha") would be overseen by WandaVision creator, writer & executive producer Jac Schaeffer.(though once again, all of this has yet to receive the Marvel Studios confirmation).

During an interview with Esquire back in March 2021, Bettany made it clear that he was enjoying his time with Marvel Studios and the MCU and saw himself playing the Vision for some time to come. "I've heard it said, often by people who have not seen the films, that these Marvel superhero movies are always the same. And they're really not. They're self-consciously different. There's this idea from people who haven't seen them [and] who remember superhero movies from the '80s and whatever that the success has been in repeating a formula," Bettany said during the interview defending the diversity of themes and approaches in the MCU. "The success has been that they're made by fans who love this incredibly rich source material. We managed to make a TV show that celebrates the golden era of American television and is also about grief. I think that's fucking funny and weird and a great thing to be a part of," the actor added, explaining what sets WandaVision apart from other parts of the MCU.