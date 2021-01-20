WandaVision: ToastMate 2000 – When a Toaster Isn't Just a Toaster

Two episodes into Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen-starring WandaVision and it's become pretty clear what the cast and director Matt Shakman (Game of Thrones, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) have been telling us along: while we should enjoy the nostalgic look at old-time television ads, we should be paying particular attention to what they mean in context to our "power couple" because there's a lot more going on than you might expect (or you did expect, so just humor us). The streaming service released a clip of "The ToastMate 2000" so we thought we'd take a look so we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and see you after the spoiler buffer image.

So if 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron came to mind when you watched it, then you hit it right on the nose. Some of the obvious giveaways were that the product's from Stark Industries, the toaster making that familiar Iron-Man-booting-up sound when it starts up, and that "toaster" is a phrase used quite often when referring to robots or anything of a robotic nature. And that's when the deeper-dive starts because what we have is an object that burns things with an ominous red light and ticking/beeping that creates a few seconds of ominous visual tension on the commercial housewife's face. See where are we going here? Based on her story to Ultron in the MCU film, the toaster represents the Stark bomb (something that really burns things) that Wanda and her brother Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) stared at as they were trapped in their destroyed home in Sokovia- waiting to see if or when it would detonate as it ticked away. This was what would drive their hatred of Stark, and why they would find it so easy to team up with another one of Tony Stark's (Robert Downey, Jr.) "offspring."

Our only question? Is the tagline, "Forget the Past, This Is Your Future!" some sound advice being sent Wanda's way or some more knife twisting in her psyche?

Before you deep-dive into the reality-altering world of WandaVision, here's a chance to catch up on our leads' MCU backstories. Marvel Studios: Legends showcases the characters that you've come to know over the years and revisit some of their key moments, the focus of the first installments are Wanda and Vision:

"Wanda Maximoff': Wanda Maximoff made her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron as a powerful adversary of The Avengers, only to become an even more powerful ally. Wanda found strength in herself and in her extraordinary relationship with one highly unique individual, Vision. Marvel Studios: Legends explores Wanda's story as she grapples with cruel hardships and loss, a chaotic power that she strives to control, and shifting loyalties from those she trusts most. "Vision": Born into the world in Avengers: Age of Ultron Vision chooses to fight on the side of humanity, though he himself is an artificial form of life. Marvel Studios: Legends follows Vision on his quest to understand humans more fully, evolving to be more like them, as he explores a romantic relationship with Wanda Maximoff in Captain America: Civil War. All of this leads to his final moments, as he makes the ultimate sacrifice for mankind, leaving those he loved to an uncertain future.

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Disney+'s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, Fred Melamed as Arthur Heart, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Heart. Created by Jac Schaeffer with an opening episode written by Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the streaming service series is executive produced by Schaeffer and Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios producing.