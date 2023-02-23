Warrior Nun Showrunner Shares More #SaveWarriorNun "BTS Goodies" Warrior Nun Showrunner Simon Barry took to Twitter to share more "BTS Goodies" with the fans in appreciation of the #SaveWarriorNun campaign.

As Warrior Nun fans continue waging their #SaveWarriorNun campaign both virtually and in the real world, the initiative's efforts continue to grow Warrior Nun-related tweets well past the 10 million mark achieved earlier this month. And you can see that efforts to save the series have translated to global billboard efforts. To show his appreciation for all of the love & support they've shown the Alba Baptista-starring series and for breaking the 10M mark, showrunner Simon Barry has been sharing some "thank yous" this week in the form of script pages and previously-unreleased looks behind the scenes. Since the week isn't quite over yet, Barry was back again – let's take a look…

What follows are four more "BTS goodies" for you to enjoy, followed by a look back at what Barry's posted throughout the week:

Here's a look at Barry's tweet fron Sunday congratulating the #SaveWarriorNun movement, followed by what would be the first in a series of goodies that Barry promised last month:

