Warrior Nun Tweets Break 8M; Simon Barry Offers 10M Tweets Incentive The push to #RenewWarriorNun has resulted in over 8M Warrior Nun tweets, with Simon Barry offering an incentive if the number breaks 10M.

In case you hadn't heard? The fans of showrunner Simon Barry's (Continuum, Van Helsing) Alba Baptista-starring Warrior Nun aren't exactly the kind of fans that are going to quietly accept Netflix canceling their beloved show. With the support and encouragement of Barry and others associated with the show, the fans have a campaign to #RenewWarriorNun that's not only been running strong for well over a month but has been growing in intensity. I mean, purchasing a billboard that Netflix HQ is kinda forced to stare at is no small accomplishment. And neither are the numbers that Warrior Nun fans have stockpiled on social media, with the initiative resulting in over 8 million show-related tweets. Now, that's the kind of number that gets people's attention- as they did Barry's and others. But as impressed as Barry was with the milestone, he's decided to throw down the gauntlet to get that number to 10 million – and offering a pretty good incentive to make it happen.

In the following tweet, Barry puts the offer out there of some "goodies" (including script pages) that will be released once the number of tweets blows past the 10M mark:

Here's a look back at the sign that was set up to remind Netflix of its mistake, as well as the details on its location and the folks who helped make the concept a reality:

And based on Barry and consulting producer & writer Amy Berg's tweets, it was definitely appreciated:

Back in December 2022, Netflix made the decision not to bring back the action-drama series for a third season. But the show's passionate & committed fanbase refused to take the news and move on, organizing a #SaveWarriorNun campaign. Barry offered fans hope & encouragement to keep the fight going. With a GIF of Chris Evans' Captain America from the MCU saying, "I can do this all day," the series creator wanted fans to know that they were "still in the fight":

Created by Barry and inspired by Ben Dunn's Warrior Nun Areala manga comics, the series revolves around a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her. In the second season, Ava (Baptista) and the Sister Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel (William Miller), as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.

Netflix's Warrior Nun stars Alba Baptista (Ava), Tristán Ulloa (Father Vincent), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), Lorena Andrea (Sister Lilith), Toya Turner (Shotgun Mary), and Thekla Reuten (Jillian Salvius). The series also stars Sylvia De Fanti (Mother Superion), Emilio Sakraya (J.C.), Olivia Delcán (Sister Camila), Joaquim De Almeida (Cardinal Duretti), May Simón Lifschitz (Chanel), Dimitri Abold (Randall), and Charlotte Vega (Zori). Barry, Jet Wilkinson, and Stephen Hegyes executive produce.