Watch a Near-Perfect "The Price Is Right" Bid Blow Drew Carey's Mind

Check out The Price Is Right contestant Patrice Masse as he nearly blows host Drew Carey's mind with a near-perfect final Showcase bid.

The Game Show Gods Must Be Crazy! Okay, maybe we're exaggerating a bit – but we can't quite remember the last time we reported on two different game shows in one day (though that Jeopardy! thing with who was going to host did get a bit ugly there for a while). First up, we have Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak departing the long-running game show after over four decades today – with Ryan Seacrest set to join Vanna White as White's new co-host when the game show returns for a new season. Of course, we had no reason to suspect that wouldn't be the biggest game show headline today – but then The Price Is Right contestant Patrice Masse went and changed the game with what host Drew Carey claimed was "the best showcase bid in the history of the show, in my opinion."

In case you need a refresher on how the final Showcase works, each contestant offers a bid on how much they believe the total worth is of their respective "showcase" (the group of prizes). If a contestant's bid comes within $250 of the actual "showcase's" value, the contestant wins both "showcases." Guess where this is going yet? When the contestant from Grande Prairie, Alberta (who was joined by his wife, Tina – who hails from San Angelo, Texas), had a hand to offer his bid, Masse went with $39,500 for his "showcase" – putting him only one dollar below the actual value of valued at $39,501 (and with no help from anyone in the audience). As you can see in the video above, Darey can barely contain his excitement, with Masse walking away with both "showcases" – including a brand new Kia K5 GT-Line automobile, luxury trips to Milan, Italy; Hawaii; and Miami, a sporty Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 motorcycle, and designer apparel from Versace, Gucci, and Coach – that totaled $83,068 (the highest double "showcase" win this season.

Produced by Fremantle and broadcast on weekdays from 11 am-12 pm ET/10-11 am PT (and available to stream on Paramount+), the Carey-hosted The Price Is Right is executive-produced by Evelyn Warfel. Along with being the longest-running game show in television history, The Price Is Right is also network television's top-rated daytime series.

