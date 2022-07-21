Watch Buffy Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Surprise SDCC "Wolf Pack" Panel

Earlier today at Paramount+'s upcoming Wolf Pack panel, writer & executive producer Jeff Davis had a pretty huge surprise for fans wanting to learn about the series. Known for slaying vampires, Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar will be taking on werewolves as a member of the cast and executive producer. Gellar will be taking on the role of arson Investigator Kristin Ramsey, a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles. Joining Gellar is Armani Jackson (Honor Society, Chad), Bella Shepard (iCarly, The Wilds), Chloe Rose Robertson (Wildflower), and Tyler Lawrence Gray (Our Town, Macbeth). Now, you're getting a chance to watch that moment for yourselves, followed by the "Buffy" star offering some insight on how her involvement in the series came about.

Now here's a look at that special moment from SDCC earlier today when Gellar surprised more than a few folks:

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy, Everett (Jackson), and girl, Blake (Shepard), whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others, fraternal twins Harlan (Gray) and Luna (Robertson), who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf. Davis and Gellar will serve as executive producers alongside Joe Genier, with Mike Elliott as co-executive producer for Capital Arts. Pilot episode director Jason Ensler will also executive produce. With production kicking off next week in Atlanta, Georgia, the series premieres on Paramount+ later this year (U.S., Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, South Korea, Ireland, UK, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland & France).