Watch The Walking Dead Universe React to Huge SDCC News (VIDEO)

Here's a look at The Walking Dead Universe reacting to SDCC news about Dead City, Daryl Dixon, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Ones Who Live.

Okay, nothing compares to having famous faces on hand to announce the news themselves. But until the AMPTP gets back to the negotiating table to work out a fair deal with SAG-AFTRA & the WGA, the strikes (unfortunately) have to roll on. But when it came to the TWD Universe, AMC Networks stepped up their game in a big way – going above & beyond with its San Diego Comic-Con 2023 screening panel/info session. First up, we learned that the Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City would be back for a second season. From there, we were treated to a teaser for the final episodes of Fear the Walking Dead that embraced the show's past (while confirming an October return). With Norman Reedus' The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, it was a trifecta: a Season 2 green light, an official trailer, and the release of the first ten minutes on AMC+. But as great as all of that news was – if we're being honest? It was all just a lead-in to the teaser for Andrew Lincoln's & Danai Gurira's returns as Rick Grimes & Michonne, respectively, in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (yup, that title really is a major punch to the feels).

And now, you're getting a chance to see how members of the TWD Universe reacted at the moment when the news & previews began to roll on the presentation. Before we share what was released on Friday, here's a look at a rundown of what went on during the watch party event from the perspective of those who were at SDCC screening it live – followed by a look back at what you need to know about what's to come:

And here's your chance to check out the previews another dozen times – just like we have already:

