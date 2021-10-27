Watchmen: So You're Saying Season 2 Is Still Possible, Damon Lindelof?

Look, we've made no bones about the fact that we would love to see either a second season or an expansion of HBO and Damon Lindelof's Watchmen universe. In our minds, we envisioned Lindelof as an over-arching executive producer who opens up the sandbox to up-and-coming writers and directors to tell their tales. Do we still hold out hope that it will happen? Yup, because if we've learned anything about geek culture it's that the adage "never say never" is tattoed on its back. Did anyone ever think there would be a pseudo-sequel remix to the comic book classic? And yet there was, and it was amazing. But based on his most recent social media post, the one person we're going to think twice about asking the Season 2 question is Lindelof himself. Lindelof shared a look at a drawing for a caption submission contest (The New Yorker?) that featured Dr. Manhattan sit-floating cross-legged in front of a display board apparently looking to break the "chicken/egg" dilemma while two people discuss something. Lindelof's idea for a caption? Well, let's just say there are subtle hints, hints, and ten-tons hints in life. This one tips-in closer to the ten-ton side (and it's a perfectly on-point way of keeping folks updated).

"Just don't ask him if there's gonna be a season two" was Lindelof's choice for a caption to the one-panel illustration. But while we're not sure that would be the winning submission, we're pretty sure his not-so-subtle reminder to roll back on the Season 2 talk is getting through. And to be clear, we completely respect & understand his wanting to close the book and keep the award-winning series preserved creatively. Does that mean we'll stop asking? Nope, but Lindelof should take comfort in knowing that it's done out of love. Now here's a look at his Instagram post from earlier today:

A Look Back at Bleeding Cool's Watchmen Reviews

Bleeding Cool praised how powerful the Nicole Kassell (Castle Rock)-directed series premiere "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice" was (review here), while "Martial Feats of Comanche Horsemanship" kept the momentum going by deepening the conspiracies at play (review here). Jean Smart's Agent Laurie Blake took center stage in "She Was Killed by Space Junk", elevating the tension while serving as "devil's advocate" (review here).

"If You Don't Like My Story, Write Your Own" (review here), introduced us to Lady Trieu (Hong Chau), saw Angela (Regina King) look to Looking Glass (Tim Blake Nelson) for help when things started hitting too close to home and revealed how Adrian (Jeremy Irons) "trains" new servants as his escape attempts continued We learned Wade Tillman aka Looking Glass' "origin story" (and possibly his final days) in "Little Fear of Lightning" (our review here), as Agent Blake places Angela under arrest but not before she goes "nostalgic".

Angela comes to understand her true past and the truth about "This Extraordinary Being" Will (Louis Gossett Jr. – review here), a truth that starts with the formation of the Minutemen. "An Almost Religious Awe" (our review here) brought with it the major reveal that Dr. Manhattan has been with us the entire time, and he's a major part of the Seventh Kalvary's plan.

With the penultimate episode "A God Walks into Abar" (review here), we were offered a look back at the seeds of Angela and "Cal's" tragic (and apocalyptic) love story – the heart of our series. Which brought us to season/series finale "See How They Fly", where the machinations of the Seventh Kalvary, Sen. Keene, Lady Trieu, "Calhattan", Adrian, Angela, and Agent Laurie come to a head – as the world of Lindelof's Watchmen comes to an end… and to a beginning (review here).