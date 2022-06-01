Wednesday Introduces Thing; More Info on Tim Burton Series This Monday

When Netflix first announced the dates of this year's Geeked Week (kicking off this Monday, June 6), we were hoping that we would hear more about Tim Burton's upcoming "The Addams Family" spinoff series Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), and Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams). Well, the streaming service confirmed that in a big way with a teaser introducing us to The Thing (though we're going with "Thing" or maybe "Thing T. Thing") along with a "warning" that more intel on the streaming series was on the way.

Here's a look at the teaser for the first-look preview coming this Monday, June 6th:

Here's a look at some of the highlights from an interview Ortega did from the set of filming back in March where she had a chance to offer an update on how things were going:

A Teenage Wednesday Addams Presents a Particular Set of Challenges: "We've never seen her as a teenage girl. You know, it's funny and sweet and almost charming to hear this eight-year-old's obsession with murder and blood and guts. As she gets older, that nasty attitude or [those] biting remarks, it's almost kind of hard to not make it sound like every other teenage girl. So, it's like, how do we establish this character and give her the same fire without letting her become something that she's not? Also, it's eight-hour series so, for an emotionless character, there has to be some sort of an emotional arc. That's been really interesting to figure out in terms of, okay, well, she's got to be able to push the story forward in some way but how do we keep her true to her deadpan self? It's been a bit of a challenge and I'm curious to see how it plays. I've never had the opportunity to play an iconic character before. I know she's well-loved and well-respected and I just don't want to mess her up."

On Burton's Collaborative Approach to Filmmaking: "That has been really incredible, just being such a fan of his work prior, but also getting to know him and realizing he's the most detail-oriented director I'll ever work with. He's also one of the sweetest directors I think I'll ever work with. I'm really blown away by how collaborative he is and how kind he is."

Gwendoline Christie (The Sandman, Game of Thrones), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Riki Lindhome (Knives Out, Another Period), Jamie McShane (Mank, Bloodline), Hunter Doohan (Your Honor, Truth Be Told), Georgie Farmer (Treadstone, The Evermoor Chronicles), Moosa Mostafa (Nativity Rocks!, The Last Bus), Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement, Taste of Christmas), Naomi J. Ogawa (Skylines), Joy Sunday (Dear White People, The Beta Test), and Percy Hynes White (The Gifted, Pretty Hard Cases) are also starring. In addition, Issac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), and George Burcea (Lurch) are on board to round out the cast.

Created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, the series finds Wednesday attempting to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore. Andrew Mittman for 1.21 (The Addams Family, Alphas), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (Code Black, Up All Night), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (RESPECT, Addams Family 2) & Gail Berman (The Addams Family, Alphas) are also part of the production team.