Wednesday: Jenna Ortega "Terrified" to Learn Christina Ricci Was Cast

With a little less than two months to go until Miles Millar, Al Gough & Tim Burton's Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams) & Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley)-starring Wednesday creeps across our screens, Ortega is sharing how she felt when she learned that a very familiar face around "The Addams Family" universe would be joining the cast. Earlier this year, we learned that the real-life counterpart of the film franchise's Wednesday Addams', Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), had boarded the project.

"I felt like I was genuinely having a panic attack when I was told. I was terrified. She's a really cool lady. I was fine meeting her, but the first time we did a scene together, and she had to see me done up the way she was done up 30 years ago, it was nerve-racking," Ortega revealed during an interview with Empire Magazine. "It's really important to me that I wasn't ripping anyone off. Christina Ricci's performance is flawlessly done. It's pitch-perfect, and I wouldn't change anything about it, which is another reason it was hard for me to do this job." Making that a bit easier for Ortega is that the series focuses on an older Wednesday than viewers have been used to over the years, meaning Ortega is entering unchartered territory. "We've never seen Wednesday as a teenage girl. When you get older, and you say these sarcastic, bitchy one-liners, it can come off less charming and more rude or obnoxious," Ortega shared. "That was something I was really wary of." Here's a look back at that preview for Wednesday released during Tudum, with the streaming series set to premiere on Wednesday, November 23rd:

Previously, we had a chance to meet Gwendoline Christie's Larissa Weems, principal of Nevermore Academy and narrator of the school's enrollment video. Over the course of the clip, viewers have a chance to get up-close-and-personal with a number of Wednesday's classmates as we learn more about the academy's history… and interesting alumni. And just so you know? The following admissions video for Nevermore Academy also has a website active if you're interested in applying (check it out here). And even if you're not interested in enrolling, it's a great site to learn some more intel on the new faces about to alter Wednesday's world in some serious ways:

In the following featurette, Ortega and Burton do a deep dive into what makes Wednesday tick and how the mysteries of Nevermore Academy might just be the things she needs to learn more about herself:

With the series set to hit screens in Fall 2022, here's a look at the previously-released official teaser for Netflix's Wednesday:

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Gwendoline Christie (The Sandman, Game of Thrones), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Riki Lindhome (Knives Out, Another Period), Jamie McShane (Mank, Bloodline), Hunter Doohan (Your Honor, Truth Be Told), Georgie Farmer (Treadstone, The Evermoor Chronicles), Moosa Mostafa (Nativity Rocks!, The Last Bus), Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement, Taste of Christmas), Naomi J. Ogawa (Skylines), Joy Sunday (Dear White People, The Beta Test), and Percy Hynes White (The Gifted, Pretty Hard Cases) are also starring. In addition, Victor Dorobantu (Thing), and George Burcea (Lurch) are on board to round out the cast. Created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, the series sees Andrew Mittman for 1.21 (The Addams Family, Alphas), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (Code Black, Up All Night), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (RESPECT, Addams Family 2) & Gail Berman (The Addams Family, Alphas) as members of the production team. Award-winning composer, singer & songwriter Danny Elfman (Batman, Edward Scissorhands) will compose the score and pen the series theme.