Wednesday: Lady Gaga Honors Dance by Going "Mother Monster" Mode

As the viewing numbers on Miles Millar, Al Gough & Tim Burton's Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams) & Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley)-starring Wednesday continue to grow and "Season 2 Watch" rolls on, we have an update on a pretty fun post from earlier this month. And guess what? They were huge. And with that many millions of people viewing, there's bound to be some famous fans in the mix. That was when the Wednesday Addams Twitter account tagged some love Lady Gaga's way regarding Wednesday's sweet moves at the Rave'N Dance, with the award-winning singer & actress responding with not just a mutual show of love but also the keys to the Haus of Gaga (with Thing invited, too). Now, we have a clip of Lady Gaga paying tribute to the dance that everyone's talking about… with a little "little monster" thrown in for good measure.

Here's a look at Lady Gaga on the show's Instagram account living up to her title as "Mother Monster"

Here's a look back at Wednesday giving her approval of Lady Gaga and her "little monsters," followed by Lady Gaga's appreciation and open invitation:

I see you doing my dance moves to @LadyGaga's Bloody Mary. I understand she is followed by little monsters. I approve. — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) December 1, 2022

Slay Wednesday! 💋 You're welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here 😉) https://t.co/aUdJEFYF68 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 1, 2022

Wednesday: Jenna Ortega on Filming Dance Scene with COVID

Speaking with NME, Ortega explained how the dance routine came about. "I choreographed that myself! I'm not a dancer, and I'm sure that's obvious. I'd gotten the song [The Cramps, "Goo Goo Muck'"] about a week before, and I just pulled from whatever I could," she revealed. But it's this last part that should probably be getting more attention than it is: "It's crazy because it was my first day with COVID, so it was awful to film."

So let's roll things back again for a second because what Ortega casually put out there was that she was physically performing a routine during filming while in the beginning stages of COVID. And based on how Ortega describes it, this was definitely a lot more than just sniffles and chest cold. "Yeah, I woke up and – it's weird, I never get sick, and when I do, it's not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I'd been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus. They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result," Ortega detailed. And even after going through all of that to capture that series-defining scene, Ortega is still critical of her performance: "I asked to redo it but we didn't have time. I think I probably could have done it a bit better." Series production company MGM confirmed to NME that "strict COVID protocols were followed and once the positive test was confirmed production removed Jenna [Ortega] from set."