Wednesday Surpasses 750M Hours Viewed, On Track to Hit 1 Billion

While we're not sure that Wednesday Addams would appreciate all of the love & attention that she's been getting, we think it's safe to say that Miles Millar, Al Gough, Tim Burton, Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley), and everyone else behind Wednesday aren't looking for it to end anytime soon. And based on the numbers Netflix released earlier today, it looks like the show can rest easy. Since its November 16th debut, the "The Addams Family" spinoff has garnered 752.52 million hours viewed. For some perspective? That makes it the streaming service's third most popular English-language TV series ever, following Stranger Things 4 & Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (with Squid Game the overall title holder). At this rate, Wednesday is on pace to break the 1 billion views mark within its first 60 days of release (adding another 411.29 million viewed hours this week). The series remains in the top spot in 89 countries/territories and was estimated to have been viewed in 115 million households.

Here's a look at Netflix celebrating the news earlier today:

Wednesday is the #1 show in the world and breaking Netflix records. Watch now, only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/HYXesMx2mC — Netflix (@netflix) December 3, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Wednesday Creators Millar & Gough Discuss Season 2 & Beyond

Millar & Gough shared some thoughts, concepts & ideas they have for "The Addams Family" spinoff for a second season (and beyond) with Variety should the order come down from the streamer- here are some of the highlights.

Would It Be Safe to Assume That Tyler (Hunter Doohan) Would Return? Gough: "Yeah. Absolutely. He's out there. That's what we wanted to convey."

Millar & Gough Have Plans for Season 2… and Beyond: Millar: "For us, it's always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it's looking at multiple seasons, ideally. That's never expected, but that's the anticipation that, hopefully, the show is successful. So you always lay out at least three or four seasons' worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve, but we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons."

Don't Expect Wednesday to Be Possessed by a "Smart Phone" Demon in Season 2… But Thing? Millar: "I think our idea is that she throws the phone out the window in the next beat. I just don't think she ever got to use a phone. I think she's maybe vaguely tempted or amused by it. But then she's going to reject it." / Gough: "Thing basically takes the phone. He'll become a TikTok star in Season 2."