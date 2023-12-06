Posted in: HBO, Max, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: HBO, IT, max, stephen king, welcome to derry

Welcome to Derry: Max 2024 Trailer Offers First Look at "It" Prequel

Check out the first footage from WBTV, Andy Muschietti & Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs' Welcome to Derry: From the World of "It."

HBO & Max CEO and Chairman Casey Bloys had to serve as the bearer of bad news last month, confirming that Warner Bros. Television, filmmakers Andy Muschietti & Barbara Muschietti (It, It Chapter Two) and Jason Fuchs' (It Chapter Two, Wonder Woman) Welcome to Derry: From the World of "It" wouldn't be hitting our screens until 2025. While we will readily admit that that's a long time to wait, at least we're getting an early look at what we can expect. Thanks to Max's "The One To Watch In 2024" trailer that was released earlier today, we're getting some first-look footage – and while it all looks impressive, the streaming series sealed the deal once that red balloon makes an appearance.

Set in the world of Stephen King's It, Welcome to Derry is based on King's It novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films It and It Chapter Two. The streaming prequel series stars Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley), Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), and James Remar (Oppenheimer). Now, here's a look at the Max trailer released earlier today – with some first-look footage of the 2025 series beginning at around the 1:35 mark:

"I'm excited that the story of Derry, Maine's most haunted city, is continuing, and I'm glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara. Red balloons all around!" said King in a statement when the news was released. The Muschiettis added, "As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King's 'It' until the thick paperback fell to pieces. 'IT' is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our 'It' movies. We can't wait to share the depths of Steve's novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity, and horror." "To be able to return to the world of my all-time favorite horror novel and help build upon the singularly brilliant cinematic universe created by Andy and Barbara is more than the opportunity of a lifetime; it's a dream come true – or, maybe more appropriately, a nightmare," added Fuchs.

Welcome to Derry (wt) is produced by HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television. Fuchs will write the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Fuchs. Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners on the project. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company, which has an overall deal with Warner Bros Television), Fuchs, and Kane are executive producers. Andy Muschietti will direct multiple series episodes, including the first one.

