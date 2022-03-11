Werewolf By Night: The Batman Composer Directing Marvel Special

Welcome to another chapter in the growing saga of covering Marvel Studios and Disney+'s still-untitled Halloween special. Last August, reports of the special being in development first surfaced. And then at the beginning of November, the buzz began building that not only would Gael Garcia Bernal (Old, Station Eleven) be taking on the lead role but also that the special would be introducing Werewolf by Night (though not the title) to the MCU. Then back in January, another piece of the puzzle fell into place with Laura Donnelly (HBO's The Nevers, STARZ's Outlander) joining the project and production reportedly expected to get underway "in coming months" (though the special's plot and character details are still be kept under lock and key). Earlier today, the narrative got a little more interesting that Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino (The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder) has been tapped to direct the special as it prepares to begin work in Atlanta later this month.

While details on the special are under wraps and reps from Marvel Studios & Disney aren't talking, reports are that the special could introduce "Werewolf by Night" to the MCU via Bernal's character- and if that's the case, then there are two versions to consider. In 1972's Marvel Spotlight #2, Jack Russell and his family's history of lycanthropy were first introduced- with Russell using his powers to fight big bads. Now let's flash ahead nearly 50 years (47, to be precise) to Werewolf by Night (Vol. 3) #1, which introduced the Taboo, Scot Eaton & Benjamin Jackendoff-created Jake Gomez. Gomez is a descendant of the Native American tribe Hopi that was cursed with lycanthropy. As for Donnelly, the speculation is that she could either be a new character or Nina Price. for those not familiar with the comics, Price is Russell's niece who not only carried the Lycan gene but was also bitten by a vampire- turning her into Vampire by Night.