Westworld Main Cast Will Reportedly Still Be Paid for Season 5

Less than 24 hours after Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav made it clear during the company's Q3 earnings call that another $500M in cuts was on the way and how they were taking a much harder line on a show's cost-to-benefits ratio, fans of HBO's Westworld were shocked to learn that the series has been canceled. Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively from sources that WBD won't be saving as much money as they expected. Apparently, the main cast of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's sci-fi drama will still be paid for the fifth season. If the show's HBO page is what that's being based on, that would include Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris & Aaron Paul. Why? Because the main cast had pay-or-play deals for a fifth season, with their options being exercised before the premiere of the pandemic-delayed fourth season.

"Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step. We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers, and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television. It's been a thrill to join them on this journey," said an HBO rep in a statement that was released. "Making Westworld has been one of the highlights of our careers. We are deeply grateful to our extraordinary cast and crew for creating these indelible characters and brilliant worlds. We've been privileged to tell these stories about the future of consciousness – both human and beyond – in the brief window of time before our AI overlords forbid us from doing so," was how the statement read from Kilter Films. Nolan and Joy have a team-up with Amazon Studios (in association with Bethesda Game Studios & Bethesda Softworks) for a series adaptation of the "Fallout" video game franchise, where their current sci-ft drama-thriller The Peripheral premiered.