Westworld Writer Karrie Crouse on HBO Series' "Brilliant" Creators

Karrie Crouse (Hold Your Breath) spoke with Bleeding Cool about her time as a Season 3 staff writer on the HBO dystopian series Westworld.

Karrie Crouse has much to be grateful for in her time in Hollywood as a triple threat as an actress, director, and writer. Before landing her biggest opportunity as a writer on HBO's Westworld, Crouse's only experience writing was in shorts, a music video, the comedy troupe Sunset Television, and the 2012 indie film Pilgrim Song. She embraced what the HBO futuristic sci-fi series had to offer from creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan as a season three staff writer. The series expands on the original 1973 sci-fi western film of the same name written and directed by Michael Crichton. While the franchise saw a theatrical sequel in 1976's Futureworld, a short-lived spinoff series Beyond Westworld in 1980, and the most successful project in its legacy sequel, Westworld, which ran for four seasons from 2016-2022. While promoting her latest historical, psychological thriller for Searchlight Films, Hold Your Breath, Crouse spoke to Bleeding Cool about the opportunities from Joy and Nolan, nurturing her growth in her time in the dystopian sci-fi series.

Westworld Season 3 Writer Karrie Crouse on Nurturing Nature of Creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan

Bleeding Cool: I wanted to discuss your time on 'Westworld' season three. How did your time on that show help you develop as a writer? Do you have a favorite episode? If Lisa and Jonathan found someplace elsewhere to have a season five, would you be interested in returning to that world?

Crouse: Absolutely! It's rare for showrunners to bring their writers in, keeping them through all the production and have them on set. It's hard these days, but they've prioritized that. If you want to learn, they have you to be there with them. It was amazing how inclusive they were, letting me be on set as much as possible, and they're brilliant people. I imagine I'll always work with them, given the chance.

Bleeding Cool: Do you have a favorite episode?

Crouse: I loved the first episode. I loved Jonathan's first episode of the season, "Parce Domine."

Hold Your Breath, starring Sarah Paulson, Amiah Miller, Annaleigh Ashford, and Alona Jane, is available on Hulu.

