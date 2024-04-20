Posted in: HBO, Pop Culture, TV, Westworld | Tagged: Celebrity auctions, costumes, HBO, Michael Crichton, props, Thandiwe Newton, westworld

Westworld: HBO Series Costumes & Props Going Up for Auction

Many of the key character costumes & props from the HBO series Westworld are going up for auction from Heritage Auctions starting April 27th.

Article Summary Westworld series costumes and props auction starts April 27th at Heritage Auctions.

Items include Delos Host Building Looms and Maeve's wardrobe.

From Host MIB's bloody breakaway pearl to Bernard's husk, reader and tablets, 231 lots offer diverse collectibles.

HBO's Westworld expands on Crichton's film, earning Emmy accolades and critical acclaim.

Many of the key props and costumes from the HBO series Westworld are coming to auction. Heritage Auctions' Westworld, the HBO Original Series auction, features a broad spectrum of wardrobe and props spanning all four seasons of the futuristic drama series. A few of the most impressive lots in this auction include the Delos Inc. Host Building Looms, the Vitruvian Man with Host Body, and the Host Dip Tank. These large-scale lots are uniquely designed, one-of-a-kind, screen-used pieces, ideal to own if you want to build your own personal Hosts. Step into the Mariposa and have a glass or two of Sherry with Maeve as this auction brings you her wardrobe and Sherry glasses used on screen.

Imagine yourself enraptured in conversation with Clementine; her iconic teal ensemble is within your reach, or a printed canvas painting of a nude woman, Faro boards, and the felt green gaming table used for the Mariposa (later repurposed for the Butterfly Club). Collectors can find a myriad of items from the later seasons as well, including Host MIB's bloody breakaway pearl with a broken version, several limbic tab cases, and even the limbic gun, as well as Bernard's husk, reader, and tablets for repairing Maeve's husk. With 231 lots in the sale, there's enough to create your own Westworld theme park, but don't forget Ford's advice, "You can't play God without being acquainted with the Devil."

Westworld was originally a 1973 big-screen feature film written and directed by doctor-turned-novelist Michael Crichton. It was set in a theme park where humans did terrible things to cyborgs who weren't supposed to mind until they did. The New York Times called it "a science-fiction melodrama about Doomsday in Disneyland." Then there was Westworld, the HBO Original Series, which debuted in October 2016 and expanded the original film into a sprawling, acclaimed four-season series about humans who did terrible things to cyborgs and the cyborgs who really wanted them to stop. The Guardian called it "a seamless marriage of Western and dystopian sci-fi corporate thriller" upon its debut. The HBO TV series reimagines the story as a cyberpunk epic about AI rebellion that plays out over decades and leads to a world-changing singularity.

Westworld, the auction at Heritage takes place on April 27th. The event features more than 230 original costumes, props, set pieces, and even vehicles from the series that garnered reams of accolades and dozens of awards — including nine Primetime Emmy Awards, among them a 2018 win for Thandiwe Newton as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

