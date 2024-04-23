Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 2, wednesday

Wednesday S02: "Westworld" Star Thandiwe Newton Reportedly Joins Cast

Reports are that Thandiwe Newton (Westworld) has joined the cast of Al Gough, Miles Millar, and Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Season 2.

Last week, reports hit that Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire) has joined the second season cast of Al Gough & Miles Millar's Jenna Ortega-starring & executive-producing Wednesday. Now, it appears another major name is set to board the hit streaming series. Variety is reporting exclusively that Thandiwe Newton (Westworld) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role – though all parties involved are not commenting. Previously, it was reported that Buscemi could end up being the new principal of Nevermore Academy. In the first season, Gwendoline Christie (The Sandman) portrayed the academy's shapeshifting original principal, Larissa Weems – who may or may not have met her final fate.

Back in February, Ortega discussed the scripts that she had read up to that point, getting back into the acting mindset for Wednesday Addams, and how the upcoming season is "definitely expanding on the supernatural world." The actress & executive producer is finding script-reading "exciting" – as well as "all of the new characters that are coming in":

Ortega on Prepping for "Wednesday" Return, Season 2 Scripts: "I've just been reading scripts. By the time we actually start shooting, it will have been over two years since we wrapped. So internally, mentally, I'm like, 'Okay, do I start prepping myself now?' I don't consider myself Method or anything like that, but I do think it's very normal for actors to naturally acclimate or take in the surroundings of their characters, especially when you're doing something like that for so long. It might be time to start getting a little more sarcastic again or watching different movies again to get into the mindset. But even reading scripts has been exciting, seeing all of the new characters that are coming in. We're definitely expanding on the supernatural world. Our show had all sorts of werewolves and vampires and da-ta-da. And I think we expand on that a little bit."

Ortega on Season 2 Episodes Having Their Own Respective Identities: "In the first season, we had episodes that really stood out visually, like the dance episode was a really big one for people, and that setting was very particular, and it felt like 'Prom Night,' a little bit, or 'Carrie.' Every episode [of season two] that I've read so far is like that. It just stands out on its own as a very memorable scene or bit or setting, which I think is what I'm most excited for because to pull that off for eight episodes is, I think, really incredible and really lucky.

Here's a look back at Ortega, Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), and Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay) tackling your toughest Wednesday theories and letting you know if you're on the right track – with the foursome confirming that a new member of the Addams family will be introduced during the second season:

Wednesday: Jenna Ortega & Elle Fanning Talk Season 2

During Summer 2023, we learned more thematic specifics when it comes to what viewers can expect with Season 2, thanks to a conversation between Ortega and Elle Fanning (Hulu's The Great) as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" interview series. "We've decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more. Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously," Ortega shared during the conversation. "We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great." With her new producing title for the second season, Ortega can now be a part of the creative process for the season right from the jump.

Jenna Ortega teases #Wednesday Season 2: "I think we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more…I think that we're kind of ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great." https://t.co/MqDrkNvX1E pic.twitter.com/Mv7SinRUdJ — Variety (@Variety) June 7, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"We had already been throwing out so many ideas, and I'm somebody who's very hands-on. I want to know what's going on. And with a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved and such a legend, I just really didn't want to get her wrong. So I try to have as many conversations as possible. On set, with the writers and Tim [Burton], we all would get together and decide, 'Okay, what works and what doesn't?' It was naturally already very collaborative," Ortega explained. "So in preparation for a second season, we wanted to get ahead of the curve and make sure that we could start the conversations earlier," Ortega continued. "And I'm just so curious. I want to see the outfits, new characters that are coming in, scripts, and they were gracious enough to let me put the producer hat on."

