What If…? Season 2 Episode 2 Preview: Van Halen, Gods of Thunder?

Here's a sneak preview for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s What If...? Season 2: "Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?" - now streaming.

That's one episode down when it comes to the second season of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s What If…?, with the season opener offering us a look at the possible fallout from Nebula joining the Nova Corps (with Howard the Duck, Groot & Korg playing big parts). With today being the second of nine daily episode drops in honor of the holiday season, we have a sneak preview of "What If… Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?" to pass along. And that's pretty much what we see happening in the following clip – at least, until the appearance of a certain "god of thunder" beings a pause to the action – and leads to a great Van Halen reference.

Here's a look back at the sneak preview for the season's second episode that was released earlier today – with "What If… Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?" currently streaming. Following that, we have a look back at the official trailer, several teaser, the official season overview, and a key art poster offering the season's episode titles::

Season two of "What If…?" continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer.

The second season of Marvel Studios' What If…? features episodes directed by Bryan Andrews (eps 2-9) and Stephan Franck (ep 1) and written by AC Bradley (eps 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (eps 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (eps 6, 8). The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews, and AC Bradley.

