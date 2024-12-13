Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows Finale Trailer: Move Over, Batman & Robin?

In the trailer for the series finale of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Nandor and Guillermo fight crime and The Monster gets a bride.

After six seasons, we will be saying our final goodbyes to Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin (Mark Proksch), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), The Guide (Kristen Schaal), and their universe with this Monday's series finale of FX's What We Do in the Shadows. But aside from the title ("The Finale") and the overview ("A surprising twist leads to a change of plans"), the trailer above vibes just like a "regular" episode. Hmmm… but for now? Well, we know that Nandor and Guillermo are going to try to make a go of the whole crime-fighting thing while Laszlo looks to build The Monster (Andy Assaf) a bride. Anyone remember how well that worked out the last time a "mad scientist" attempted this?

"We had a lot of conversations about how we wanted to handle it, and the main thing that we all agreed on was that we did not want to do a 'very special,' serious final season. We just concentrated on being funny. I finished editing three of the episodes, and I think it's one of our best seasons yet. But who wouldn't say that in a conversation like this?" Showrunner Paul Simms shared during an interview with EW ahead of the final season premiere regarding their approach to the final run of episodes.

After a very brief stint as a full-blown vampire, Guillermo is re-evaluating his life. Who is he, if not a familiar, who will do anything to please his Master in hopes of one day being turned into a vampire? Meanwhile, the vampires are reevaluating, too. When their former roommate reappears after a 50-year nap, they realize how little they've done in half a century — not one goal accomplished, not one dream pursued, not one part of the New World conquered (except for their street and part of Ashley Street).

Created by Jemaine Clement, produced by FX Productions, and based on the film from Clement and Taiki Waititi, What We Do in the Shadows stars Novak as Nandor, Demetriou as Nadja, Berry as Laszlo, Proksch as Colin Robinson, Guillén as Guillermo, and Schaal as The Guide. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

