What We Do in the Shadows & Wellington Paranormal Crossover a No-Go

With the third season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows now less than a month away, viewers have learned some of the things that Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) will be dealing with when they return. From Guillermo outing himself as a kickass vampire slayer and our vamps' new status within the vampire community to Colin's 100th birthday, werewolf kickball, wellness cults, Nandor's "eternal life crisis", and a whole ton more. Unfortunately, two people our fivesome won't be facing off with this season or any season any time soon are Officers O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue) from Wellington Paranormal, the spinoff series from the "What We Do in the Shadows" feature film (currently airing in the U.S. on The CW and HBO Max).

WWDITS series creator and WP co-creator Jemaine Clement was asked about that idea on Twitter this week (and from the NZ cast previously, apparently), and his response sounds like it would fall in the "don't hold your breath" category. Though he used to consider how that crossover could work, the current state of affairs makes it highly unlikely. First, that the two shows are on different networks (WWDITS with FX Networks) would make it logistically rough waters. But the bigger nail in the coffin (at least for now) is that Clement has stepped away from direct involvement with WWDITS beginning with the third season.

Here's a look back at Guillermo proving to have the patience of a vampire-slaying saint when he helps his roommates engage in a little decluttering in this extended look at What We Do in the Shadows, returning to FX (and the following day on FX on Hulu) for its third season on September 2:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do in the Shadows | Yard Sale – Season 3 Teaser | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xB62i4KraoM)

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do in the Shadows | VR – Season 3 Teaser | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LjKiM-Hz4Qs)

Created by Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.