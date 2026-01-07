Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: Heartstopper

Heartstopper: Oseman on What They Hope to Accomplish with "Forever"

Showrunner and graphic novel creator Alice Oseman on what they hope to accomplish with Joe Locke and Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper Forever.

Article Summary Alice Oseman reveals their hopes for Heartstopper Forever, the finale film of the beloved Netflix series.

The movie aims to be an emotional send-off, celebrating Heartstopper's lasting impact on fans worldwide.

Oseman wants to explore what makes young love endure as Nick and Charlie face adulthood changes.

Locke explains that a film allows the cast to reunite for a worthy and cinematic conclusion to the story.

The not-so-great news? Unfortunately, today's Netflix "What Next? 2026" didn't give us a release date for the finale to the streamer's Joe Locke and Kit Connor-starring adaptation of showrunner Alice Oseman's graphic novel series. The good news? Oseman had some insights to share regarding what viewers can expect from the Wash Westmoreland (Still Alice)-directed Heartstopper Forever. During a recent interview, Oseman was asked about what they hoped to accomplish with the series finale film. "On a basic level, of course, I want the movie to be a beautiful and emotional send-off for the Heartstopper story — celebrating what Heartstopper means to people, while offering a chance to say goodbye to our beloved characters, and many hints of what's to come in the characters' future lives," Oseman shared.

"On a slightly deeper level, I think this movie will explore what makes love survive, or what elevates it, or deepens it. At 18 and 17, Nick and Charlie are hurtling towards their adult lives. Many teenage relationships don't survive that pivotal moment of change. Are Nick and Charlie a forever love? If they are, why? I want the movie to capture this transitional moment for them as a couple — from teens to adults, from teen romance to forever love, from past to future. And in doing so, get to the heart of what teenage love can become as adolescence becomes a memory, and what teenage love can mean for people in the overall picture of their lives. An exploration of time, memory, love, pain, the changing of the seasons, endings and beginnings, and the core element of Heartstopper: the ordinary magic of our everyday lives," they added.

After Season 3, the couple is inseparable. But, with Nick (Connor) preparing to leave for university and Charlie (Locke) finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, Nick and Charlie's friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Here's a look back at Locke's and Connor's posts, announcing that the finale had wrapped filming:

"We are all in such different places. From the moment we filmed the first season, and in our careers, and everyone's so busy, which is great, it means everyone's being successful and doing things. I think the time it would've taken to film a series, we just wouldn't have been able to get everyone in the same place for five years," Locke previously shared about the decision to end the series with a finale film during his interview with The Playlist in support of the Emmy Awards push for Agatha All Along. "Then by that time, there would be no need for it. So, we realized that the only way to get it made this year is if we do a film because it's less time commitment, and well, we can still put in a lot of the same love and care into the characters, into finishing off the story. And it's also, it's a really nice chapter closer. It makes it feel more cinematic, more grand, and gives it the ending it deserves, which I am really excited to start shooting. And the script is great."

