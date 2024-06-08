Posted in: ABC, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: ABC, pat sajak, ryan seacrest, vanna white, Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune Host Ryan Seacrest Wishes Pat Sajak All of The Best

New Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest took to social media to congratulate Pat Sajak for his run hosting the popular game show.

This past Friday not only brought an end to the 41st season of Wheel of Fortune, but it also brought to an end Pat Sajak's over four-decade run as host of the long-running game show. Though Sajak may be departing the game show, Vanna White will be returning alongside new co-host Ryan Seacrest when Season 42 hits our screens. On Thursday, we heard what White had to share about Sajak's departure, and Sajak had his say during the final show. Shortly after, Seacrest took to social media to honor Sajak, his time on the show, and what it all meant.

"Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with 'Wheel of Fortune'! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades. Your partnership with Vanna [White] has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you've created countless wonderful memories for viewers," Seacrest wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, including an image of himself posing with Sajak and White. "You've set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!"

"Well, the time has come to say goodbye. I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go. And I want to start with all of you watching out there. It's been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade," Sajak shares in his farewell message during today's edition (which you can preview above). "And I've always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun. No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope, just a game. But gradually it became more than that: a place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors and entire generations." Sajak ended his message by adding, "What an honor to have played even a small part in all that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives."

Wheel of Fortune: Vanna White Shares Emotional Tribute to Pat Sajak

Before the final day hit, White honored her long-time co-host in an emotional video. "I can't believe that tomorrow is our last show together. I don't know how to put into words what these past 41 years have meant to me, but I'm going to try," White began her heartfelt message. Eight thousand episodes went by like that. When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am. You really did. As the years have gone by, we've grown up on television."

White continued, "But we've also shared so much more behind the scenes. As much fun as we had on camera, those memories, milestones, and life events we shared with our families outside the studio are my favorite. We've watched our children grow up together, we've traveled all over the world, we've eaten hundreds of meals together, we've laughed, we've cried, we've celebrated…. Gosh, what an incredible and unforgettable journey we've had, and I've enjoyed every minute of it with you. As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you'll still be close by." White ended with this tearful reminder to Sajak, "You're like a brother to me, and I consider you a true, life-long friend who I will always adore. I love you, Pat."

Back in September 2022, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sajak joked about the Wheel of Fortune not going anywhere anytime soon, but he "may go before the show." Having spent over four decades telling people to take their turn spinning a wheel (but no longer forcing them to buy a ceramic Dalmatian), Sajack could apparently see the final unturned title at the end of the tunnel. "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," Sajak shared with ET. "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

