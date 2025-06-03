Posted in: Hulu, Peacock, TV | Tagged: jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! Set Next-Day Streaming on Hulu, Peacock

Beginning in September, in-season episodes of both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune will stream the following day on Hulu and Peacock.

Even as legal back-and-forths continue with CBS, Sony Pictures Television had some big news to share regarding the futures of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. Game shows have been a foundational advantage that the networks have had as more and more viewers move to streaming and online for their television needs. Earlier today, Sony Pictures Television rolled out a new deal with Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, and Peacock that will see the two long-running game shows stream in-season episodes the following day – a first. The multi-year, co-exclusive, national next-day streaming licensing deals will kick in beginning this September (when Jeopardy! begins Season 42 and Wheel of Fortune spins on with Season 43), with library episodes of shows also available (great news for those who like checking out previous rounds).

What's Sony Pictures Television looking to get out of all of this? According to the multimedia company's press release, "These deals will expand 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune's' reach to a new generation of viewers while ensuring that existing fans can enjoy their favorite shows with greater accessibility, deepening the fandom overall for these formidable franchises." Keith Le Goy, Chairman of Sony Pictures Television, added, "We are thrilled to bring America's favorite game shows to an even wider audience on Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, and Peacock. 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' are two of the most successful game shows in television history, and we look forward to giving fans the best possible streaming access to our shows this fall."

After the deal kicks in this fall, it will be interesting to see what could potentially build on it. For example, Prime Video has Colin Jost-hosted Pop Culture Jeopardy! Could we see special themed editions of each game show (like one for the holidays), possibly a limited series original "tournament," or something along those lines?

