Posted in: ABC, Disney+, Preview, TV | Tagged: ABC, pat sajak, vanna white, Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune: Ryan Seacrest Offers Update; Spoke with Vanna White

Ryan Seacrest offered an update on how things were going with taking over as Wheel of Fortune host, including speaking with Vanna White.

Over the summer, viewers of Wheel of Fortune learned that a major change was on the way after the 41st season. Host Pat Sajak is wrapping up his time with the long-running game show, with Ryan Seacrest set to take over after that. Close to three months later, game show co-host Vanna White locked in a two-year contract extension that keeps her co-hosting the hit syndicated game show through the 2025-2026 season (with the game show renewed through Season 45). Having been an essential part of the show's success since 1982, White also locked in a new deal to return as host of ABC's Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – with each contract reportedly including a significant salary increase). During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Seacrest offered an update on how things are going, speaking with White ahead of some early promotional filming and more.

"I'm very excited that she has, and I'm looking forward to being on set with her when I start," Seacrest shared when asked how things were going in terms of getting acclimated to the game show. "We've known each other for a long time. We spoke during this process a little bit, and, certainly, once I made my deal, she and I spoke, and we started shooting together already. We shot some promotional video in Nashville and some theme week opens for the show, and she's just so beloved and such an incredibly lovely individual and part of Americana. She is a part of history in that franchise and also for the future of that franchise, and I'm thrilled she'll be with me and she'll be on the stage. I'm starstruck by her still, and Pat is a legend. When you're a host of a show for that long, it doesn't just happen. And to do it so seamlessly, he's brilliant. So I'm very interested to see what that dynamic is like being such a fan of the show and also hosting the show."

Back in September 2022, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sajak joked about the game show not going anywhere anytime soon, but he "may go before the show." Having spent over four decades telling people to take their turn spinning a wheel (but no longer forcing them to buy a ceramic Dalmatian), Sajack could apparently see the final unturned title at the end of the tunnel. "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," Sajak shared with ET. "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!