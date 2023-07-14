Posted in: Amazon Studios, AMC, TV | Tagged: gen v, interview with the vampire, sdcc, sdcc 2023, The Wheel of Time

Wheel of Time, Gen V, IWTV & More SDCC TV Panels Canceled: Report

With the SAG-AFTRA & WGA on strike, reports are The Wheel of Time, Gen V, Interview with the Vampire & more have canceled their SDCC panels.

With SAG-AFTRA now officially on strike (joining the still-on-strike WGA, a first in well over 60 years) in pursuit of a fair & respectful three-year deal with the AMPTP, the impact of the strike is expected to hit San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC 2023) hard well ahead of next week's kick-off. With still five days to go before "Preview Night," we're learning from the San Diego Comic-Con Unofficial Blog that Freeform's Cruel Summer, Amazon's The Wheel of Time, Amazon's Gen V, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, and AMC's Orphan Black: Echoes have all canceled their panels. In addition, panels/presentations for Sesame Street and That '70s Show 25th Anniversary have also been canceled.

Set at Godolkin University, America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Prime Video's Gen V explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's top ranking. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert, and Jason Ritter star. As for some familiar faces, expect Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett), and P.J. Byrne (Adam Bourke) to reprise their roles from the main series. Now, here's a look back at the teaser released back in December 2022:

For a look at what's to come when September 2023 hits, here's a look at the full trailer for Amazon's Prime Video lineup (with Gen V teases early and later in the video and the main focus kicking in at around the 00:35 mark):

Fazekas and Butters serve as showrunners. In addition, the duo executive produces alongside Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr. Serving as a co-executive producer is Brant Engelstein, with Loreli Alanís serving as the executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.

