Will Canadians (Politely) Consider Cutting Disney+ to Save Money?

A little more than three months ago, "The Mouse" announced that Walt Disney Animation Studios would be opening a new studio in Vancouver. Set to open in January 2023, one of the studio's focuses will be developing long-form series and other special projects for the Disney+ streaming service (with a musical series take on Moana one of the first projects on the front burners). So you can just imagine how "surprised" (putting it mildly) Disney must've been to hear Canadian Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland suggest that her fellow Canadians take a page out of her family's budget playbook by getting rid of streaming services that your kids have outgrown. But Freeland didn't quite keep her response vague because that wouldn't be nearly as interesting. You know where this is going, right…? In a move that could be seen as downright "impolite" (which we're told in Canada is the equivalent of being called the F-word and the C-word at the same time… times ten), Freeland suggested that folks "dam-up" the stream that leads to Disney+. Yikes.

"I personally, as a mother and wife, look carefully at my credit card bill once a month. And last Sunday, I said to the kids, 'you're older now. You don't watch Disney anymore. Let's cut that Disney+ subscription,'" Freeland shared during a weekend interview with Global News when asked what families could do to cut down on living expenses. "So we cut it. It's only $13.99 a month that we're saving, but every little bit helps." The response was offered after Freeland was asked by anchor Mercedes Stephenson if the government was looking at its federal budget for cuts that could be made in wasteful spending (Freeland responded that $9B in savings on the federal budget level is being pursued). As Freeland sees it, monies saved on either the government or household levels should be monies that flow back into the country. "Because that's [the] money of Canadians. We need to spend to support Canadians. We need to spend to invest in growth- like investing in the green transition." Here's a look at the clip that's been making the social media rounds:

Chrystia Freeland:

"let's cut that @DisneyPlus subscription" Feeling the sting of inflation, Canada's Minister of Finance announced Saturday that she cut her DisneyPlus subscription for a savings of $13.99 per month, and encourages all Canadians to do the same. pic.twitter.com/SBvm5CE7sB — inklessPR 💎 (@inklessPR) November 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet