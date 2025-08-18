Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: msnbc, opinion

Will MSNBC Changing Its Name to MS NOW Prove to Be a Big MS TAKE?

WBD's David Zaslav should be a fan of MSNBC changing its name to MS NOW because suddenly, that whole Max/HBO Max thing doesn't look so bad.

It was back in November 2024 when the word came down that Comcast would be spinning off a number of NBCUniversal's cable television networks (including USA Network, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, E!, SYFY, and Golf Channel) and digital assets (including Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow, Sports Engine) into an independent company completely separate from NBCU that would eventually be called Versant (led by Mark Lazarus). At the time, a lot of folks were wondering what this meant for MSNBC, since the news network would no longer be a part of NBC News moving forward.

Well, we got some "clarity" on that earlier today with the rollout of MS NOW (My Source News Opinion World), the new name for the news network that will go live later this year. The two biggest changes? Along with the "NBC" part no longer there, the peacock has also been put out to pasture. It will be interesting to see if MS NOW can build up its own news-gathering company, but as for the title? Well, it's a bit wordy and doesn't exactly flow off your tongue, and feels like it's begging for jokes. "MS GUIDED," "MS TAKE," "MS NBC NEWS YET?" and so on. Maybe it will stick, who knows, right? But right now, the whole Max/HBO Max thing seems kinda small in comparison. Here's a look at the complete statement that was put out about the decision:

"Later this year, MSNBC will take on a new name: My Source News Opinion World (MS NOW).

This name further underscores our mission: to serve as your destination for breaking news and thoughtful analysis and remain the home for the perspectives that you've relied on for nearly 30 years.

For our viewers who have watched us for decades, it may be hard to imagine this network by any other name. We understand. But our promise to you remains as it always has. You know who we are, and what we do.

The same familiar and trusted hosts and journalists who make sense of what is happening in Washington, across the country, and around the world will still be here — whether that's as you're having a cup of coffee getting ready for the day ahead, seeking answers during breaking news moments, going deeper on the day's headlines in the evenings, or discussing the week's biggest stories on the weekends.

You might be wondering, why is this change happening? As part of our move to a new media company, VERSANT — which also includes CNBC, Golf Channel, GolfNow, and SportsEngine — we'll no longer be part of NBCUniversal and NBC News. This gives us the freedom to chart our own path forward, and we're excited about where it's headed.

In fact, we've been growing. In the past few months, we've welcomed Pulitzer, Emmy, Murrow, and Peabody award-winning journalists into our newsroom, and have been recruiting for nearly 100 new roles. At a time when so many newsrooms are shrinking, we're investing in more reporting, more coverage, and more ways to serve you.

Regardless of our name, our commitment to this community remains as strong as it's ever been and in the months ahead we will unveil new ways to connect with you directly.

We will continue to cover the day's news, ask the questions that matter most, and share how it impacts you, without fear or favor.

As Rachel often reminds us all … watch this space."

