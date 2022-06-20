Will Stephen Colbert, Triumph Address U.S. Capitol Police Arrests?

With all due respect to Senator Cory Booker and the band The Lumineers, it's safe to say that there's one specific reason why a ton of folks will be tuning into tonight's new episode of CBS' Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Will Colbert address the arrests of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, his handler Robert Smigel (Saturday Night Live, Late Night with Conan O'Brien), and members of the late-night show's team by U.S. Capitol Police? Clearly, the statements from both sides that were made last week show that there are two very different interpretations of what went down. Could we finally see some of that footage? Or will Paramount Global legal hold any airings until the legalities get straightened out? I'm also curious to see if Colbert defends his people outright and fully, or if there is any concession of wrong-doing on their part. Of course, the only thing that would make it all better would be if Triumph comes out to hold a "Late Show" press conference. But one thing we do know? At least we got to see some of what went on behind the scenes before it all got a bit too "handcuffy."

"On Wednesday, June 15, and Thursday, June 16, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog was on-site at the Capitol with a production team to record interviews for a comedy segment on behalf of 'The Late Show," said a CBS spokesperson in a statement when the news first broke. "Their interviews at the Capitol were authorized and pre-arranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed. After leaving the members' offices on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police." Now here's a look at some of the preliminary posts via Triumph's Twitter account of the team in Washington DC on Thursday, June 16th:

If this Greg Jacob guy gets indicted he may be a flight risk #youseebecauseofhisenormousears pic.twitter.com/PTIgSuHGts — Triumph® ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴsᴜʟᴛ ᴄᴏᴍɪᴄ ᴅᴏɢ™ Headquarters💩 (@TriumphICDHQ) June 16, 2022

For their part, the U.S. Capital Police said in a statement that the group was confronted by police in the Longworth House Office Building at around 8:30 pm ET on Thursday night after the area was closed to visitors. "Responding officers observed seven individuals, unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway. The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day," read the statement, along with confirmation from the USCP that the group was charged with unlawful entry. "This is an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the U.S. Attorney," the statement continued. In this clip from 2020, distinguished journalist Triumph reported from Washington, D.C. amid unprecedented restrictions that were being placed on the access that the press was getting for President Trump's impeachment trial: