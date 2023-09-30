Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 4, The Umbrella Academy, TUA

Will The Umbrella Academy Birthday Also Bring Season 4 News?

The Umbrella Academy has a birthday on Sunday, October 1st - and based on a post earlier today, we MIGHT be getting news on the final season.

If you a fan of Netflix's series adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Ba's The Umbrella Academy, then you know why the date October 1st is so important. At 12 noon on that date back in 1989, 43 women across the globe – who hadn't previously shown signs of pregnancy – gave birth. Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) would go on to adopt seven of those children, and… well, we think you know how the story goes from there. Well, we kinda' know where the story went from there. There's still the matter of a six-episode fourth & final season that needs to be addressed – and it looks like we might be getting some intel on that front this Sunday. In the following screencap from the streaming series' official Instagram account, we see four emojis (Season 4) – a birthday cake, a purple umbrella, a pair of wide-eyed eyes, and a black heart. An early birthday wish? Or a sign that we might be getting some news on when the final adventure will begin…

The Umbrella Academy: Steve Blackman Previews Final Season

It was earlier this year when showrunner & executive producer Steve Blackman signaled that the last line of the series finale (S04E06: "End of the Beginning" – directed by Paco Cabezas and written by Blackman) had been written. Meaning that we now knew the titles of the season's bookend episodes (with the final season kicking off with S04E01: "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want," written by Blackman & Jesse McKeown). Following that, Blackman shared a look at a storyboard that included the caption, "Power. Unhinged." As for the storyboard, it appeared to show a character unleashing some serious power – but who? Also, are we sure that it's the same person? We're leaning that way – but something about the bottom image vibes differently from the one above it:

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Thoughts, S03 Bloopers & Who's Who

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago," Blackman said in a statement when the news was first announced that the series was returning for a fourth and final season. "But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes." Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), and David Cross (Mr. Show) have also joined the cast of the final season. Offerman and Mullally will star as Drs. Gene and Jean Thibedeau – "a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen." Cross' Sy Grossman is "an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back." All three characters are original to the streaming series.

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3 stars Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six/Ben aka Sparrow Number 2, Elliot Page as Viktor aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila. And speaking of the Sparrow Academy, we also have Justin Cornwell as Marcus aka Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei aka Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso aka Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane aka Number Five, Cazzie David as Jayme aka Number Six, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher aka Number Seven. In addition, Javon Walton (Euphoria, Utopia) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. And (of course) Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

Created for television by showrunner Steve Blackman, the series is executive produced by Blackman, director Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson & Jeremy Webb (S03E01), with Way & Bá as co-executive producers and Steve Wakefield producing (301-307). UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces for Netflix.

