Will Trent: Here's the Overview for Feb. 17th's S04E07: "CALL PAUL"

Here's a look at the overview for ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent S04E07: "CALL PAUL."

Before we take a look at next week's episode of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent, we wanted to take a second to thank the network for not running with repeats during the two weeks that the 2026 Winter Olympics are running. As both the television/streaming editor for Bleeding Cool and a TV fanatic, it's appreciated on many levels. With that in mind, we have the official overview and image gallery for S04E07: "CALL PAUL" (landing on Feb. 17th) to pass along. Finding himself already getting too deeply involved in a chilling murder case, things don't get much better for Will (Rodríguez) when an all-too-familiar face returns (spoiler: there's a ten-ton hint in the episode title):

Will Trent Season 4: S04E06 & S04E07 Previews

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 6: "You're Not That Person Anymore" – In the aftermath of Faith's deepening entanglement with Malcolm, her undercover work and emotions collide. Meanwhile, Amanda faces an unexpected challenge as Seth and Angie's next chapter begins to take shape.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 7: "CALL PAUL" – A chilling suburban murder pushes Will and Faith into the mind of a meticulous killer. As his empathy edges toward obsession, the return of Paul Campano, his volatile former foster brother, threatens to unravel both the case and Will's inner balance.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases.

Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

