Will Trent Season 4: S04E10 Image Gallery, S04E11 Overview Released

Check out the overview and images for ABC's Will Trent S04E10: "You’re Only as Sick as Your Secrets," and the overview for S04E11: "He Lives!"

Article Summary Get a sneak peek at Will Trent Season 4 Episode 10: "You’re Only as Sick as Your Secrets" on ABC.

Will, Faith, and Angie investigate fraternity-linked murders, with personal challenges impacting the team.

Discover the official overview for Episode 11: "He Lives!" as Will journeys to Puerto Rico on a personal case.

Watch the latest episode trailer and explore new episode images to see what's next for the GBI agents.

With a new episode of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent, we've got a look at what's ahead with S04E10: "You're Only as Sick as Your Secrets," with Will (Rodríguez), Faith (Iantha Richardson), and Angie (Erika Christensen) investigating a pair of murders tied to the Greek system. Along with an official overview, we've added an episode trailer and image gallery. Following that, we have a look at the official overview for March 17th's S04E11: "He Lives!" with things getting really personal for Will.

Will Trent Season 4: S04E10 & S04E11 Previews

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 10: "You're Only as Sick as Your Secrets" – When a fraternity golden boy and his friend are found dead, Will, Faith, Angie, and the team work to unravel the case. Meanwhile, Angie juggles parenting class, Seth faces new-dad anxiety, and Faith confronts her future.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 11: "He Lives!" – When a murdered man shares his uncle Antonio's name, Will races to Puerto Rico. Joined by FBI agent Elkie, he treks across the island and through the dense rainforest, chasing clues that make the search for his uncle increasingly personal.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases.

Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

