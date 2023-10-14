Posted in: Disney+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, lucasfilm, warwick davis, willow

Willow Star Warwick Davis Questions Disney About Series Being Pulled

Warwick Davis asked Disney a pointed question about its decision to pull Lucasfilm and Jonathan Kasdan's Willow from the streaming service.

It was back in May of this year when we learned that Lucasfilm & Jonathan Kasdan's Warwick Davis (Willow Ufgood) & Joanne Whalley (Queen Sorsha)-starring Willow was one of a number of streaming series & specials that were pulled from Disney+ & Hulu when The Walt Disney Company began attempting to course-correct its financial woes. Not long after the news hit, Kasden shared his optimism that the series would find a new home again: "I worry about many things…but NONE of them are that #[Willow] will never be available again, either on [Disney+] or perhaps… someplace else, & ya never know where that could lead." But that was five months ago – and since that time, any rumblings on the return front have been quiet. And Davis has taken to social media to ask Disney a question. What does he say to all of the people he interacts with on a daily basis who want to know why the series they love has been taken away from them?

"I meet lovely people on a daily basis who are fans of #Willow, who are the reason the [Disney+] Series was made. Please tell me, [The Walt Disney Company], what do I say to these subscribers when they ask why they can't watch the series any more? #embarrassing," wrote Davis in a tweet/x earlier today – here's a look:

I meet lovely people on a daily basis who are fans of #Willow, who are the reason the @DisneyPlus Series was made. Please tell me @WaltDisneyCo, what do I say to these subscribers when they ask why they can't watch the series any more? #embarrassing pic.twitter.com/tUu9gstkbS — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) October 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, "Willow" features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

Focusing on the group's mission to save a prince, the series also features Ellie Bamber's (Nocturnal Animals) Dove, an unassuming kitchen maid who proves that she is the "chosen one" as she embarks on the journey. Ruby Cruz's (Castle Rock) Kit is the princess whose twin brother was abducted, destined to be a leader and ultimately the queen. Erin Kellyman's (Solo) Jade is a servant who is also Kit's best friend and moral compass- and on her way to becoming the best young warrior in the kingdom. Amar Chadha-Patel (Doom: Annihilation) plays Boorman, a thief & liar who joins the quest in exchange for getting out of prison. Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), Tony Revolori ("Spider-Man" films), Dempsey Bryk (The Birch, Heartland), Talisa Garcia (Baptiste), and Rosabell Laurenti Sellers (Game of Thrones) also star.

Original film writer Bob Dolman serves as a consulting producer, with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan executive producing. Howard's Imagine Television will produce, with Roopesh Parekh and Hannah Friedman serving as co-executive producers on behalf of the company; Julia Cooperman will produce. Series producing director Stephen Woolfenden (Outlander) directed the first two episodes.

