Win or Lose: Pixar Previews Upcoming Animated Series at D23 Expo

While the first night of The Walt Disney Company's D23 Expo 2022 focused mostly on what Disney and Pixar had in store for the big screen (with Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm on tap for Saturday). But between all of the amazing film announcements, trailers, and previews, there was an all-new animated series from Pixar that was previewed that won us over with just its preview image. Stemming from filmmakers Michael Yates, Carrie Hobson & David Lally and set to premiere in 2023, Win or Lose spotlights a middle school softball team and their coach, Coach Dan (Will Forte), as they travel along towards their first championship game. Originally announced last fall, each episode (the exact number was not announced) will tell the same series of events as the previous episode but told from the point-of-view of different characters. Now, here's a look at the previously-released key art as well as the preview image that was released this evening:

Now, what is it that makes the animated series so unique? Pixar is attempting a first… its first attempt at creating an original, long-form series in its 35-year run. Basically, what Pixar is doing is moving forward with a series that's not based on a pre-existing property or franchise. Now, to be perfectly honest? We didn't know what to think about the series back in November when it was first announced. But after that preview image and having a better understanding of the series' approach (same story, different perspectives), we have to say that were kinda sold on it already. The animation style lends itself to be able to visually pull off both fine humor as well as some punches to the feels. Created by Pixar story artists Hobson and Yates, David Lally is set to produce, with Hobson and Yates serving as writers and directors for the upcoming series.