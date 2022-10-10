Wolf Pack: Jeff Davis Offers Sarah Michelle Gellar Heartfelt Thanks

It's not like writer & executive producer Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) and Paramount+'s Wolf Pack wasn't already on our radar when it was first announced. But we would be lying if we said that it didn't take on "extra urgency" when it was announced that Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) had joined the cast and would also executive produce. Why? Because… well… Buffy. And over the weekend at New York Comic Con (NYCC), they were part of the team that dropped an official teaser (below) as well as the show's January 2023 premiere date. But it turns out that Davis almost backed out, and based on what Davis had to share, it sounds like Gellar wasn't having of it.

"Today is a rare gratitude post. Although I'm always grateful, but especially to this woman here," Davis wrote in the caption to his Instagram post, which included an image of Gellar in character from the upcoming series. "When I told her I was canceling on going to NY Comic-Con, she said no. She said I supported 'Teen Wolf' in San Diego, and now I'm coming to NYC to support our new show, 'Wolf Pack.' She was absolutely right, and spending the weekend with her, the cast, and the studio was a huge boost of energy to me for this last month of production. She made me take a break and walk the city with her on Sunday and reminded me that life is not all work. To all of the fans who knew her as Buffy, Kathryn, Daphne, and many more, yes, she is that awesome in real life. I can't wait for you to meet her as Kristin Ramsey in ['Wolf Pack']. Thanks for kidnapping me to NYC for a weekend [Sarah Michelle Gellar]." Here's a look at Davis' original post, followed by Gellar's response in the comments section:

"Stop it – you are going to make me all puffy before I have to work," Gellar responded. "I'm extremely grateful to you."

What We Know About Paramount+'s Wolf Pack

Gellar plays arson Investigator Kristin Ramsey, a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles. Joining Gellar are Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld), Armani Jackson (Honor Society, Chad), Bella Shepard (iCarly, The Wilds), Chloe Rose Robertson (Wildflower), and Tyler Lawrence Gray (Our Town, Macbeth). Now here's a look at that special moment from SDCC when Gellar surprised more than a few folks:

With the series set to be unleashed on January 26, 2023, here's a look at the first official teaser for Wolf Pack:

Additionally, the streamer announced that Bailey Stender (iCarly), Chase Liefeld (Chang Can Dunk), Hollie Bahar (Westworld), Lanny Joon (Baby Driver), Rio Mangini (Everything Sucks), Stella Smith (Stargirl), Zack Nelson (Loot) and James Martinez (Love, Victor) will join in recurring roles. Additional casting includes Amy Pietz (Caroline in the City), Bria Brimmer (Doom Patrol), John L. Adams (The Dead Zone), and Sean Philip Glasgow (Diary of a Future President).

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy, Everett (Jackson), and girl, Blake (Shepard), whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others, fraternal twins Harlan (Gray) and Luna (Robertson), who was adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.

Davis and Gellar will serve as executive producers alongside Joe Genier, with Mike Elliott as co-executive producer for Capital Arts. Pilot episode director Jason Ensler will also executive produce. With production kicking off next week in Atlanta, Georgia, the series premieres on Paramount+ later this year (U.S., Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, South Korea, Ireland, UK, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland & France).